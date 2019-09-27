KALY – Kali Extracts Patented Cannabis Extraction Process Used To Develop $13 Billion Market Foothold By NOUV

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Kali-Extracts, Inc. (Kali, Inc. dba/Kali-Extracts, Inc.) (USOTC: KALY) (“KALY”) today announced its U.S. Patented Cannabis Extraction Process was featured in a corporate update issued by Nouveau, Inc. (aka Nouveau Life Pharmaceuticals) (USOTC: NOUV). NOUV has engaged KALY to extract CBD from hemp. NOUV is a cannabis cultivation company and anticipate generating $10 million in revenue in 2020 primarily from the production and sales of CBD. NOUV has consigned its hemp cultivation to KALY extracts in an agreement where KALY will make NOUV’s CBD under the Kali-Extracts brand name. KALY currently has extraction contracts worth a potential $15 million in sales and recently announced new extraction opportunities starting to roll in with the current hemp harvest season underway. NOUV’s update today discussed in more detail the company’s strategy to develop its own share of the industrial hemp sector anticipated to reach $13 billion by 2026.



KALY Analyst Research Report Covering Company’s Biopharmaceutical Business

The company recently announced a new analyst report from Goldman Small Cap Research covering the KALY’s recent biopharmaceutical cannabis extract business development updates. The report can be found in its entirety on Goldman’s website at www.GoldmanResearch.com/KALY . The analyst report was triggered by KALY’s recent CEO update on the company’s cannabis extract biopharmaceutical business pursuing $170 billion in pharmaceutical treatments where the CEO announced new patent and trademark applications on KALY’s CBD Formulation for the treatment of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and as such, may involve risks and uncertainties. These forward looking statements relate to, amongst other things, current expectation of the business environment in which the company operates, potential future performance, projections of future performance and the perceived opportunities in the market. The company's actual performance, results and achievements may differ materially from the expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements as a result of a wide range of factors.

CONTACT:

Frederick Ferri

ir@kali-extracts.com

(214) 210-0459



