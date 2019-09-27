When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

RONG SHING NY Trading Inc. of Brooklyn, NY, is recalling its 280-gram (9.8-ounce) packages of GANCHI NAIWEITANGPIAN candy because they may contain undeclared milk allergen. Consumers who are allergic to milk may run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume this product.

GANCHI NAIWEITANGPIAN candy was distributed nationwide in retail stores and through mail orders. The product comes in a 250-gram (9.8-ounce) cardboard package with “20190316” stamped on the box and “BEST BEFORE: 03.15.2020” printed on the sticker. The product UPC code is 6926106100083.

No illnesses or allergic reactions involving this product have been reported to date. The recall was initiated after routine sampling by New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors and subsequent analysis by Food Laboratory personnel revealed the presence of undeclared milk in the product.

Consumers who have purchased the GANCHI NAIWEITANGPIAN CANDIES are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-718-308-1177.