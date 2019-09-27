Brownie’s Marine Group’s ‘BLU3, INC.’ Initiates First Shipment of Game Changing Invention

/EIN News/ -- Pompano Beach, FL, Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brownie’s Marine Group, Inc. (OTC: BWMG) a leading developer, manufacturer and distributor of modern diving solutions is proud to announce the launch of NEMO - The World’s Smallest Dive System. The Company is ready to begin shipping pre-order units of the breakthrough dive product by their subsidiary BLU3, INC., a company created to develop and market battery-powered shallow water dive systems designed to allow more people to engage in the underwater world than ever before.

NEMO is an ultra-portable, air travel friendly, compact, affordable, and easy-to-use dive system with a 1¼ - pound submersible battery pack that powers the automatic air delivery system for an average dive of one hour. The product was engineered to transform the 100-year old sport of snorkeling by leveraging the present opportunities of the 4th industrial revolution. A diverse team of engineers, multiple design iterations proofed by 3D printers, and extensive testing lead to rapid innovation steps that would not have been economically or time-frame feasible in the past. The final iteration of the main components have now been injection molded predominately in the USA to achieve enterprise scale in today’s marketplace. Multiple patent applications are in process globally to protect this disruptive technology.

For more information about NEMO, please visit our website: https://diveblu3.com/nemo/

Robert Carmichael, Brownie’s CEO stated, “BLU3 NEMO will forever change the way people first experience the underwater world; and the shear number of people willing to give it a try. Patented technology sets NEMO in an all new class of its own in terms of its compact size, ease of use and affordable price point. NEMO has the added benefit of being cost effective to produce and therefore it is scalable for global distribution in the outdoor activity industry. In my 39 years of diving, innovating and leading this company, this is by far the most exciting invention to date. NEMO and the BLU3 inventions to follow will positively impact the entire diving and aquatic community. People that have had the opportunity to consider SCUBA for over 6-decades or felt that snorkeling was too burdensome will now dive in due to the incredible ease of use, performance and value NEMO delivers. I have thought about characterizing this as an “industry disruptor” but that is not a complete description, NEMO is an “industry expander and creator.”

About Brownie’s Marine Group

Brownie’s Marine Group, Inc. is the parent company to a family of innovative brands with a unique concentration in the industrial, military and recreational diving industry. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, tests, manufactures, and distributes recreational hookah diving, yacht-based scuba air compressors and nitrox generation systems, and scuba and water safety products in the United States and internationally. The Company has three subsidiaries including Trebor Industries, Inc., founded in 1981 and dba as “Brownie’s Third Lung,” BLU3, Inc., and Brownie’s High-Pressure Services, Inc. dba. LW Americas. The Company is headquartered in Pompano Beach, Florida. For more information, visit: BrowniesMarineGroup.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected. Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors. Stockholders and potential investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements in this report are reasonable, we cannot assure stockholders and potential investors that these plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made with respect to the development, production and marketability of our development stage NEMO product. Except to the extent required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, a change in events, conditions, circumstances or assumptions underlying such statements, or otherwise. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and our other periodic and quarterly filings with the SEC.

Contact: (954)-462-5570

investors@browniesmarinegroup.com



