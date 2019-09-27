The First of Long Island Corporation Announces 5.9% Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend to $.18 Per Share

/EIN News/ -- GLEN HEAD, N.Y., Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The First of Long Island Corporation (Nasdaq: FLIC) announced today the declaration of a third quarter cash dividend in the amount of $.18 per share. This represents a 5.9% increase over the dividend of $.17 per share declared in the same quarter last year. The dividend will be paid on October 18, 2019 to shareholders of record on October 9, 2019.



The First National Bank of Long Island is the sole subsidiary of The First of Long Island Corporation. The Bank currently has fifty-two branches in Nassau and Suffolk Counties, Long Island and the boroughs of Queens, Brooklyn and Manhattan.

For More Information Contact:

Mark D. Curtis, SEVP, CFO & Treasurer

(516) 671-4900, Ext. 7413







