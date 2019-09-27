Carlos Rosado gives positive rating to president governance

Luanda, ANGOLA, September 27 - Economist Carlos Rosado considered positive the program against Corruption of the president João Lourenço who completed on September 26 two years in power.,

Carlos Rosado, who was speaking to Angop on the second second year of President João Lourenco leadership encouraged the Executive to continue combating the various ills that harms Angolan society in order to promote a good image of the country abroad.

On the other hand, he considered that the feeling of impunity that existed in Angola has faded away due to the existence of a number of lawsuits against public managers, a fact that was not even imagined until a few years ago.

Since taking office on 26 September 2017, President João Lourenço has highlighted as priorities the fight against corruption, the improvement of the business environment, the restoration of investor confidence and the placing on the growth path of an economy that has been retreating since 2014.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.