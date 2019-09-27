Minister Creed announces extension to closing date for the Public Consultation on Ireland’s next Agri-Food Strategy

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed TD, today announced an extension to the closing date for the Public Consultation on Ireland’s next Agri-Food Strategy to 2030.

The consultation, composed of a public consultation document and an online survey, was opened by the Minister on the 31 July last and was due to close on October 1 2019. This has now been extended to close of business on Friday 18 October 2019.

The Minister remarked “The development of the next agri-food strategy will be a major milestone for the sector. I acknowledge that we are in a very busy period of consultation with our stakeholders on a range of policy areas and I am therefore keen to facilitate engagement on this particular consultation. I hope that by extending the closing date for submissions, all interested groups and individuals will contribute to the public consultation. This is your opportunity to have your say and I look forward to receiving everyone’s input”.

This consultation is one of a series of consultations as part of the Department’s approach to inclusive policy development.

The consultation will now end at close of business on Friday 18 October 2019.

The consultation is composed of two elements, as follows:

1. A public consultation document which sets the scene and poses a number of questions. Respondents should use the ‘response form’ for making submissions on this document

2. An online survey containing a small number of questions.

