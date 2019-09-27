Global Arena Holding Recaps 14A Filing for Annual Shareholder Meeting

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Global Arena Holding, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTC PINK: GAHC ), announced today, that on Thursday, August 22, 2019, the Company filed a 14A for the Annual Meeting of Stockholders (“Annual Shareholders Meeting”), with anticipation of GAHC being well positioned to increase shareholder confidence and achieve management’s goal of delivering quantifiable value to its market.



The Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held on October 11, 2019 at the Kimberly Hotel, 145 E. 50th Street, New York, NY 10022. We will assemble promptly at 10:00 am est. and excitedly invite each of our shareholders to attend.

Shareholders will be asked to give consideration and vote upon the following: (1) election of THREE board members, (2) vote on the authorization to increase authorized capital stock to two billion, (3) ratify the appointment of Raul Carrega, CPA as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2019, and (4) transact other business that may properly come before the Annual Meeting or at any continuation, postponement or adjournment thereof. Shareholders have been mailed a Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders and a Proxy Statement describing these matters in greater detail.

Mr. Matthews stated, “We are looking forward to meeting with shareholders on October 11th and anticipate having their full support in continuing to grow the Company. I encourage everyone to please continue contacting us with any questions, concerns or thoughts you may have about the upcoming 2019 Annual Shareholder Meeting.”

About Global Arena Holding

Global Arena Holding, Inc. trades on the OTC Pink Sheets under the ticker symbol GAHC. The Company has been publicly traded since 2011 and holds a number of interests, including Global Elections Services, Inc. and GAHI Acquisition Corp. The Company focuses on acquiring technologies, patents and companies having the ability to leverage the blockchain crypto technology.

For more information visit: http://globalarenaholding.com

Safe Harbor Statement

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for forward-looking statements. Certain information included in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking, such as statements related to the future anticipated direction of the industry, plans for future expansion, various business development activities, planned or required capital expenditures, future funding sources, anticipated sales growth, and potential contracts. Such forward-looking information involves important risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect anticipated results in the future and, accordingly, such results may differ from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the company. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those relating to development and expansion activities, dependence on existing management, financing activities, domestic and global economic conditions, and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACT:

Global Arena Holding, Inc.

208 East 51st Street

Suite 112

New York, NY 10022

kathryn@globalarenaholding.com

Tel: 646-801-5524

www.globalarenaholding.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.