Launch of global property portals Commercial and Residential People

Up and coming Global property portals, Commercial and Residential People threaten to disrupt the status quo of the South African property market

DURBAN, KWAZULU NATAL, SOUTH AFRICA, September 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global property portals allow agencies to target international buyers and reduce their overheads with free property listings.• Free to list Commercial People and Residential People property portals are now live across five countries(South Africa, UK, UAE, India & Nigeria).• Over 350,000 listings worldwide – Aiming for 1 Million by Q4 2019.• Major agents include Annenberg Property Group, Baker Street Properties, Broll, CCH, Chas Everitt and MeridianRealty.• Imminent launches planned for Mainland Europe, China and the Middle East.Up-and-coming global property portals Commercial People and Residential People is helping to provide a beacon of hope for real estate agents across the country with their free listings and international coverage.Currently operating across South Africa, the UK, UAE, India and Nigeria, Commercial People & Residential People are uniquely positioned to attract both local and overseas buyers & investors interested in purchasing or renting property throughout South Africa.The free to list portals which will also launch across France, Germany, China and other key markets in 2019, is threatening to disrupt the Property24 & Private Property duopoly, offering support for agents across South Africa struggling to pay the high costs of membership with a radical free to list solution.In just a few months since their launch, both Commercial & Residential People have attracted some of the biggest names across the property sector including the likes of Broll, CCH, Chas Everitt and more. Commercial People & Residential People are targeting both merging and established markets alike. Alongside South Africa, we are currently operating across the UK, UAE and India, and despite our brand infancy, we are well on our way to being one of the biggest property portals in the UAE and on the way to becoming one of the largest in India as well.Our USP is simple. Every agent we’ve spoken to is concerned about the rising cost of property portals; Commercial & Residential People are free to list global property portals that help to eliminate some of the expenses agencies face.Since launching, Commercial People has found that a growing number of searches on its UK site come from prospective overseas buyers looking to relocate here or investors keen to enter the market, this figure is replicated across the South African market as well, with a particular interest in Johannesburg and Cape Town.One of our key selling points is that we are international. It is a fact that thousands of properties in certain areas – especially commercial property and apartments are not being bought by local, but international buyers.In the UAE, for example, after only a few months, we have a 75% market share of all properties. With the global reach of Commercial & Residential People, any local South African estate agent can tap into the growing foreign investment across the country, gaining more exposure on their listings for free not only from potential customers in the UK, but also from successful expats across the UAE, and soon China.We want to make it abundantly clear that our aim is to work with agents and build an alternative to some of the portals that exist today. While we understand that international attention doesn’t appeal to every South African agent, our nationwide coverage can ensure increased exposure for the local market as well. With agent’s support, we are hoping to disrupt the status quo and give agents an alternative to the current duopoly.



