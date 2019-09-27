Global Aerosol Valves Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerosol Valves - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Aerosol Valves market worldwide is projected to grow by US$846.8 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 3.9%.



Continuous, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.5 Billion by the year 2025, Continuous will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$30.8 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$121 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.



In Japan, Continuous will reach a market size of US$143 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$236.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include the following, among others:

AptarGroup, Inc. (USA)

Aroma Industries (India)

C. Ehrensperger AG (Switzerland)

Clayton Corp. (USA)

Coster Technologie Speciali SpA (Italy)

Ec Pack Industrial Limited (Hong Kong)

Guangzhou Zhongma Aerosol Valves Co.,Ltd. (China)

KOH-I-NOOR Mlada Voice a.s. (Czech Republic)

Lindal Group Holding GmbH (Germany)

Majesty Packaging Systems Limited (China)

MITANI VALVE CO.,LTD. (Japan)

Newman-Green Inc. (USA)

Salvalco - The Salford Valve Company Ltd. (United Kingdom)

Seugn Il Corporation (South Korea)

Shanghai Sunhome Industrial Co., Ltd. (China)

Summit Packaging Systems (USA)

The Precision Valve Corporation (USA)

Yingbo Aerosol Valve (Zhongshan) Co., Ltd. (China)

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Robust Demand for Convenient and User Friendly Packaging Materials Provide Cornerstone for Growth of Aerosol Valves in Various Industries

Emerging Economies Hold Significant Growth Potential for Aerosol Valves

Competition

Table: Global Aerosol Valve Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players for the year 2018

Global Continuous Aerosol Valve Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players for the year 2018

Global Competitor Market Shares

Aerosol Valves Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Continuous (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Metered (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Expanding Demand for Cosmetic & Personal Care Products Worldwide: A Strong Growth Driver for Aerosol Valves

Global Beauty and Personal Care Products Market: Breakdown of Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020 and 2022

Global Cosmetics Market for the Year 2019(E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type

Rise in Demand for Innovative Product Dispensing Technology & Product Differentiation Propels Growth Opportunities for Aerosol Valves

Use of Bio-based Polymers in Packaging Industry: A Crucial Factor for the Growth of Aerosol Valves Market

Global Bio-based Polymers Market: Percentage Share Breakdown of Production by Applications for the Years 2019 and 2024

Advances in Home Care and Spray Painting Markets Offer Growth Opportunities for Aerosol Valves

Widespread Applications of Aerosol Valves in Health and Hygiene Products Lead to Growth

Global Healthcare Market: Breakdown of Spending in US$ Trillion for the Years 2016, 2018 & 2020

Product Safety and Security: Major Focus Areas for Aerosol Valves Manufacturers

Availability of Alternatives in Packaging Industry: A Major Challenge

Innovations and Advancements

Product Overview

Aerosol Valve: Definition

Components of Aerosol Valves

History of Aerosol Valves

Benefits of Aerosol Valves

Functions of Aerosol Valves

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES



Market Facts & Figures

US Aerosol Valves Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Continuous (Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Metered (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025

CANADA



JAPAN



CHINA



EUROPE



Market Facts & Figures

European Aerosol Valves Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Continuous (Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Metered (Type) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025

FRANCE



GERMANY



ITALY



UNITED KINGDOM



SPAIN



RUSSIA



REST OF EUROPE



ASIA-PACIFIC



AUSTRALIA



INDIA



SOUTH KOREA



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC



LATIN AMERICA



ARGENTINA



BRAZIL



MEXICO



REST OF LATIN AMERICA



MIDDLE EAST



IRAN



ISRAEL



SAUDI ARABIA



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES



REST OF MIDDLE EAST



AFRICA



IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3sjiur

