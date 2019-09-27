EncoreFX places No. 136 on The Globe and Mail’s brand-new ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies

/EIN News/ -- VICTORIA, British Columbia, Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EncoreFX is pleased to announce placing No. 136 in the inaugural Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies.



Canada’s Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. EncoreFX earned its spot with three-year growth of 279%.

“At EncoreFX, we are very proud to be recognized as one of Canada’s fastest growing companies in the inaugural Globe and Mail Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies,” said Peter Gustavson, Founder and CEO of EncoreFX.

“I truly believe that EncoreFX has experienced its tremendous growth due to our people and their dedication to our clients. By thoroughly understanding our clients’ foreign exchange exposures, they maximize our clients’ opportunities and help them optimize their returns on foreign exchange transactions. So, I guess you could say our growth is also representative of our clients’ success.”

“EncoreFX commenced operations in Canada five years ago,” added Paul Lennox, President of EncoreFX. “We have since expanded into Australia and New Zealand and are currently building out our presence in the US. We are a relationship-oriented business enhanced by leading edge technology aimed at helping clients save money and time with their foreign exchange dealings.”

Last year, EncoreFX released its new online platform for self service trades and international payments – EncoreFX Express – with a simple user interface and notable features including: multi-currency holding accounts, real time reporting, and the ability to book forward contracts online and use them to fund payments at locked-in rates. With this year’s initial push into the United States, EncoreFX’s growth shows no signs of slowing down.

Launched in 2019, the Canada’s Top Growing Companies ranking program aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada. It is a voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process in order to qualify. In total, 400 companies made the ranking this year.

The full list of 2019 winners, and accompanying editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine—out now—and online at www.tgam.ca/TopGrowing .

“We created the Canada’s Top Growing Companies program because we believe there is much Report on Business readers can learn from the successes of the country’s best entrepreneurs,” says Derek DeCloet, Editor of Report on Business and Executive Editor at The Globe and Mail. “We’re excited to be telling their stories.”

“The 400 companies on the inaugural Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies ranking demonstrate ambition, innovation and tremendous business acumen,” says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. “Their contributions to the economy help to make Canada a better place, and warrant commendation.”

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada’s foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.6 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 1.8 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About EncoreFX

Headquartered in Victoria, BC, EncoreFX Inc., combined with its subsidiaries, is the largest Canadian full-service foreign exchange, risk management, and international payments company. EncoreFX’s team of experienced professionals operate from local branches across Canada, New Zealand, Australia, and parts of the United States. EncoreFX provides businesses customized financial services such as spot foreign exchange, international payments, and tailored risk management strategies using forward contracts and currency options. For more information, visit www.encorefx.com .

