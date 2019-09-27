goeasy Ltd. Ranked in the Inaugural TSX30 Program and Named one of Canada’s Top Growing Companies

/EIN News/ -- MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- goeasy Ltd. (TSX: GSY), a leading full-service provider of goods and alternative financial services, is excited to announce that the company has been listed in the inaugural TSX 30 program and named as one of Canada’s Top Growing Companies.



The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) has ranked goeasy among the 30 top-performing TSX stocks over a three-year period based on dividend-adjusted share price appreciation, through inclusion in the inaugural TSX30 program. In addition, goeasy has been included in the inaugural Report on Business list of Canada’s Top Growing Companies for its three-year cumulative revenue growth.

“We are honoured to be ranked on the TSX30 and to be included on the Report on Business’ list of Top Growing Companies in Canada, which is a result of our three-year revenue growth of 66% and cumulative three-year dividend-adjusted share price appreciation of 209%,” said Jason Mullins, goeasy’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “While this recognition highlights the strength of our business over the last three years, our journey includes 19 years of hard work and dedication demonstrated by our passionate employees who take great care of our customers. Looking forward, we are more excited than ever, as we are amid our most ambitious period of growth and transformation in our company’s history.”

Both the TSX30 and Canada’s Top Growing Companies programs were launched in 2019. The TSX30 program includes listed companies across a wide range of sectors and serves to highlight the power and diversity of investment opportunities in Canada’s world-class marketplace. The Report on Business Top Growing Companies award aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada.

“We are extremely proud to present the TSX30, a new recognition program featuring some of the most compelling success stories among our listed issuers,” said Loui Anastasopoulos, President, Capital Formation, TMX Group. “TSX listed companies play a vital role in Canada’s capital markets and as we continue to evolve into a global leader, TSX remains committed to our work in support of this crucial ecosystem. Today, we congratulate the companies included in the inaugural TSX30 for all of their achievements and look forward to continuing to serve them along each stage of their growth path into the future.”

The full list of 2019 winners for both the TSX30 and Canada’s Top Growing Companies is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine and online at tsx.com/tsx30 and tgam.ca/TopGrowing respectively.

About goeasy Ltd.

goeasy Ltd., a Canadian company, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, provides non-prime leasing and lending services through its easyhome and easyfinancial divisions. With a wide variety of financial products and services including unsecured and secured instalment loans, goeasy aspires to help put Canadians on a path to a better financial future, as they rebuild their credit and graduate to prime lending. Customers can transact seamlessly with easyhome and easyfinancial through an omni-channel model that includes online and mobile, as well as over 400 leasing and lending locations across Canada supported by more than 1,900 employees.

Throughout the company’s history, it has served over 1 million Canadians and originated over $3.3 billion in loans, with one in three customers graduating to prime credit and 60% increasing their credit score within 12 months of borrowing.

goeasy is the proud recipient of several awards including Waterstone Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Glassdoor Top CEO Award, Achievers Top 50 Most Engaged Workplaces in North America, the Digital Finance Institute’s Canada’s Top 50 FinTech Companies, ranking on the TSX30 index and placing on the Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies. The company and its employees believe strongly in giving back to the communities in which it operates and has raised over $2.5 million to support its long-standing partnerships with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Canada and Habitat for Humanity.

goeasy Ltd.’s. common shares are listed on the TSX under the trading symbol “GSY” and goeasy’s convertible debentures are traded on the TSX under the trading symbol “GSY-DB”. goeasy is rated BB- with a stable trend from S&P and Ba3 with a stable trend from Moody’s. Visitwww.goeasy.com.

Media Contact:

Stacey Brown

Director, Communications & Public Relations

goeasy Ltd.

(647) 796-1384

sbrown@goeasy.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.