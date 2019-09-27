Jay Bansal’s Start-Up Midwest Medical Services, LLC Has Provided $10 Million in Medical Funding for Clients

Jay A. Basal of Paradise Valley, AZ

PARADISE VALLEY, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the last five years, Midwest Medical Services has made it possible for clients to get medical attention while they wait for their personal injury claims to settle. The company, led by Jay A. Bansal , has provided over $10 million in medical funding and is actively moving forward with plans to expand to new markets.A lien finance company, Midwest Medical Services provides medical services for patients who have been injured in an accident and do not have health insurance. Jay A. Bansal knows the first thought people have after an injury is how they will pay for quality treatment.As a former personal injury lawyer, Jay Ankur Bansal had first-hand experience with clients waiting for their settlements to pay their medical bills. Many clients also never get the care they require due to the high out of pocket cost of medical care. Without the resources to pay for their medical care, they do not get the necessary treatment and cannot adequately present their injury claims.When patients go to Midwest Medical Services, they get medical treatment right away. Midwest Medical Services waits until the case settles and patients never have to pay anything out of pocket regardless of the outcome.Jay Ankur Bansal, the entrepreneur behind Midwest Medical Services, combines sharp business skills and the desire to help communities to make this company thrive. This service provides a place for people to turn to when they don’t have health insurance or the resources to take care of their injuries.Jay A. Bansal has partnered with a wide network of primary care doctors, chiropractors, MRI facilities, physical therapists, orthopedic surgeons, neurosurgeons, plastic surgeons, and surgery centers to bring the best care to patients. Midwest Medical connects people from all over the country, who otherwise would not know who to turn to, with choice physicians and healthcare providers.Midwest Medical Services is not Jay A. Bansal’s only medical industry related business venture. Jay Bansal also created iMed Transport, a cloud-based software system to simplify medical transportation.After the great success of Midwest Medical Services, the business world will have to wait and see what Jay A. Bansal comes up with next. For 15 years, Jay A. Bansal has been successful in the business world. Aside from starting medical-legal funding and medical software companies, his other business ventures include real estate, hotel and apartment projects, and gas station and convenience store ownership. Jay A. Bansal grew up in the Phoenix area and is an active member of the community donating and sitting on the board of worthy organizations. Jay Ankur. Bansal and his wife of 25 years, Rajani Bansal take an active role in the community by donating to worthy causes. The couple has plans to continue their entrepreneurial projects and philanthropic work.



