Glass Fiber Market | 3.26% CAGR | Strategic Analysis | Industry Data | 2019-2025 | OGAnalysis

SOUTHLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2019 Global Glass Fiber Market continues to witness increased revenues with the market poised to reach $10.6 Billion market value by 2025. Technology advancement, focus on eco-friendly & bio-degradable raw materials, and low production costs are factors disrupting the market growth.

High demand for glass fiber from wind turbine manufactures and automobile sector drives the market growth through the forecast period.

An increasing trend towards sales of environment-friendly materials along with procurement of raw materials from vendors in compliance with regulations is observed across the construction and transportation sectors.

Market leaders such as China Jushi Co., Ltd, Owens Corning, and Johns Manville are opting for customer centric strategies by offering tailor-made solutions to clients. On the other hand, companies like Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd, Knauf Insulation, and AGY Holding Corporation are focusing on product innovations to target end-user verticals.

However, lack of long-term agreements exposes companies to significant risks, global markets facing overcapacity challenges, and capital intensive nature of fiber glass industry pose significant challenges.

Among Glass fiber types, Rovings accounts for the largest market share of 59.0% during 2018

Significant use of rovings by electronics and semiconductors industry drives the glass fiber market size in the vertical due to cost advantages and ease of operations. Growing production of reinforced printed circuit boards is also an important demand driver for roving type glass fiber.

In addition, the demand for rovings from applications in the form of polymer composites with benefits of thermal, tribological, water absorption and vibration properties will continue further during the forecast period.

Automotive and aerospace sector demand to shape the future of global glass fiber market among applications

Demand for fiberglass for bulletproof glasses is rapidly increasing. Manufacturing companies such as AURUM Security GmbH, Securico Co., Ltd., and RIDA Armoring and cars stretching and Centigon Security Group are modelling the cars with bulletproof glasses.

Carbon fiber reinforced plastics (CFRP) and glass fiber reinforced plastics (GFRP) are widely used across military, aerospace and automobiles manufacturing.

Eco-friendly manufacturers are witnessing increased market shares across developed markets

Modernization and maintenance of plant and equipment to reduce GHG emissions are being observed global glass fiber OEMs, predominantly from companies with operations in Europe and U.S and are deploying ISO 14001 environmental management system.

Further, increasing drive towards clean fuel is driving the growth of wind power plants worldwide and paves opportunities for global glass fiber market. Accordingly, high strength, environment friendly and corrosion resistance fiberglass composites used in wind turbines are targeted by glass fiber manufacturers.

On the other hand, market growth across Asia Pacific is branded by low production cost and strong presence of raw materials. Economic labour costs and ease of availability of raw materials is encouraging the companies to invest in Asia-Pacific region. Accordingly, Owens Corning (US) and SAERTEX Group (Germany) have set up manufacturing bases in India due to cheap labour and raw material availability. In addition, Jushi group, Taiwan Glass Industry Corporation, CPIC, Braj Binani group, and other companies have a strong presence in the Asia-Pacific region.

Further, strong growth in construction activity and electronic industry drives the glass fiber market growth. High electrical conductivity and thermal resistance properties are encouraging major electronics companies to increasingly opt for fiberglass across South Korea and other Asian regions.

Innovation and value addition remains core strategies of leading companies across the glass fiber market

Open innovation, collaborations and acquisitions summoned with a significant volume of investments dedicated to R&D activities by leading companies is leveraging the market value outlook.

Key players are acquiring wool manufacturers to expand full temperature range of products including fiberglass. The 2018 acquisitions by Owens Corning including Guangde SKD Rock Wool Manufacture Co. and Paroc Group (for approximately €900 million) are examples of such strategic partnership.

To strengthen their presence across a wide range of applications, key players are focusing on the launch of innovating products along with expansion of production units. For instance, in 2018, Johns Manville announced completion of the new production expansion for the manufacture of 12-foot-wide TPO roofing sheets. Accordingly, in 2018 Johns Manville (JM) released flexible fiberglass duct liner that has a glass-mat surface coated and also this duct liner has R-12 thermal resistivity rating.

Prominent players across global glass fiber market include AGY Holding Corporation, Johns Manville, Owens Corning, ASAHI Fiber Glass Co., Ltd., PFG FIBER Glass Corporation, Taishan Fiberglass Inc. (CTG), Chongqing Polycomp International Corp., Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd., Saint Gobain Vetrotex Company, and Jushi Group Co., Ltd.

