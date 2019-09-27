Freshpet, Inc. Announces Appointment of Consumer Packaged Goods Industry Veteran Olu Beck to the Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- SECAUCUS, N.J., Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshpet, Inc. (“Freshpet” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FRPT) today announced the appointment of Olu Beck as an independent director on its Board of Directors, effective October 1, 2019. Ms. Beck will replace Jonathan Marlow as a director in conjunction with his resignation from the Board of Directors, effective September 26, 2019. She will also serve on the Company’s Audit Committee. Daryl Brewster, a director on Freshpet’s Board and member of the Compensation Committee since 2011, will assume Mr. Marlow’s role of Compensation Committee Chair.



Charlie Norris, Chairman of Freshpet’s Board of Directors, commented, “We are very pleased to welcome Olu to our Board of Directors with her tremendous depth of consumer packaged goods experience in both the U.S. and internationally. We look forward to her future contributions and believe her strong operational, sales and marketing and financial background will provide valuable perspectives for our Board of Directors as Freshpet continues to execute on its strategic growth objectives over the next several years.”

Mr. Norris continued, “On behalf of our Board of Directors, I would like to thank Jonathan for his significant contributions during his tenure as a director on our board. He was a very early supporter of Freshpet along with his team at MidOcean as they helped us navigate from a private to public company. Jonathan’s keen business insight and passion for the Freshpet will be greatly missed.”

Ms. Beck has over 25 years of executive and senior leadership experience in the consumer packaged goods industry, including key roles in the U.S. and Europe at Johnson & Johnson and Mars, Incorporated. She most recently served as Chief Executive Officer and a director of Wholesome Sweeteners, Inc., a leading North American natural and organic sweetener company, where she successfully led it to achieve strong growth in revenue and profitability. During her career she has held various roles in global finance and supply chain, including serving as Chief Financial Officer of Uncle Ben’s® rice, while working for Mars, Incorporated. Ms. Beck currently serves as an Advisory Board Member for CH Briggs, one of the largest distributors of specialty building materials on the East Coast. She has dual nationality for the U.S. and the United Kingdom, where she grew up, graduated from Oxford University and earned a Masters in Law from the University College London.

About Freshpet

Freshpet’s mission is to improve the lives of dogs and cats through the power of fresh, real food. Freshpet foods are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at our Kitchens in Bethlehem, PA. We thoughtfully prepare our foods using natural ingredients, cooking them in small batches at lower temperatures to preserve the natural goodness of the ingredients. Freshpet foods and treats are kept refrigerated from the moment they are made until they arrive at Freshpet Fridges in your local market.

Our foods are available in select mass, grocery (including online), natural food, club, and pet specialty retailers across the United States, Canada and Europe. From the care, we take to source our ingredients and make our food, to the moment it reaches your home, our integrity, transparency and social responsibility are the way we like to run our business. To learn more, visit www.freshpet.com .

