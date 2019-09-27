Gas Membrane Market | 6.5% CAGR | Strategic Analysis | Industry Data | 2019-2025 | OGAnalysis

Gas Membrane Market value , by Application

Gas Membrane Market size is emerging with a CAGR of 6.5% through 2025

SOUTHLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gas Membrane Market is on brink of rapid expansion and is forecast to generate $2.7 billion by 2025. The growth insight on gas membrane market identifies shifting energy dynamics, fluctuating refining and LNG markets, and rapid adoption across versatile sectors as the key gas membrane market drivers.

The spree of industrial growth across food and beverages, packaging, metallurgy, electronics and chemicals manufacturing is positively impacting the gas membrane market growth.

Polyimide and polyaramide materials are set to drive the gas membrane market owing to wide use in applications pertaining to oxygen enrichment, hydrogen recovery and carbon dioxide removal. The demand is further augmented with excellent attributes of the materials including high selectivity, superior chemical and thermal resistance properties.

Request Sample @ https://www.oganalysis.com/sample/211590

Among gas membrane types, robust demand for Hollow Fiber by H2 recovery refineries, Co2 removal natural gas facilities and other end-user industries drive the global market. Key players in the market such as UBE Industries Ltd., Air Liquide Advanced Separations LLC and Air Products and Chemicals Inc. are focusing on offering hollow fiber gas membrane for diverse applications of separation and filtering.

However, penetrant-induced plasticization and physical ageing issues relevant to gas membranes are among key issues faced by the market. In addition, the limitation posed by gas membranes usage in medium gas streams due to flux and selectivity challenges remains as market challenge.

Browse Gas Membrane Market Research Report @ https://www.oganalysis.com/industry-reports/211590/gas-separation-membranes-market

Mass scale of production and market expansion is observed across key gas membrane market companies

Strong scope of business is encouraging established players of to increase their investments in offering highly comprehensive product portfolio and business expansion.

Companies are increasingly offering membrane-based desalination technologies and solutions to full-scale plants developed under Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC), manufacturing and processing units.

Key OEMs of gas membrane are focusing to deliver reliable and durable process gas membrane units for a wide scale of applications ranging from purification or recovery of waste gas streams.

Further, several key players are re-formulating their product portfolio by developing gas membranes with new materials and products for defect-free applications under extreme temperatures. For instance, highly hydrophobic DDR-type Zeolite membrane was synthesized on porous alpha-alumina tube for separation of CO2, Methane, Helium, Hydrogen, CO2/CH4 mixtures and others.

Request for Special Discount on Gas Membrane Market report @ https://www.oganalysis.com/discount/211590

The global gas membrane market demand is largely inclining towards carbon dioxide (CO2) separation application

Gas transmission, processing and storage activities in the oil and gas industry mandate the removal of CO2 to avoid corrosion and damage to the equipment. CO2 separation membranes are showcasing wide use in the oil utilities, mainly LNG processing units with LNG trade forecast to increase to 300 million tonnes by 2025.

In addition, rising concerns of global warming and climatic change, regulatory challenges and budget constraints are encouraging most oil utility companies to opt for CO2 separation membranes to obtain high purity natural gas.

Chemical Processing and pharmaceuticals applications are expected to witness rapid demand growth for gas membranes

Processing and pharmaceuticals are forecast to remain the largest markets for gas membrane manufacturers and accordingly, an increasing number of vendors are focusing on customizing their products to cater these segments.

ISO certified and legendary quality membranes are widely adopted by versatile pharmaceutical applications including sterile filtration and removal of particle, precipitate or coagulate.

Gas membrane manufacturers focus primarily on Asia Pacific countries to generate new business

Owing to increase demand for captive and commercial hydrogen in emerging Asian markets, hydrogen based applications are witnessing rapid increase. In addition, strong demand for CO2 removal, Nitrogen recovery & Oxygen enrichment applications are also contributing to the gas membrane market growth in the region.

Further, Asia Pacific gas membrane market is characterized by a large number of small to medium domestic suppliers of membranes, primarily in China, South Korea and India.

Capital Intensive Nature of Industry influences gas membrane market growth

The global gas separation membranes market is characterized by presence of large and capital intensive companies, which invest significant portion of their revenue in R&D activities. The industry is dominated by major players with large capital investment potential including Air Liquide Advanced Solutions, Ube Industries Ltd., Air Products and Chemicals Inc, and Honeywell UOP. Accordingly, presence of large capital intensive firms accounted cumulative revenue of around $50 billion. This ensures emergence of new technologies and broadening of application areas for gas membranes.

Key companies operating in Gas Membrane Market include Air Products and Chemicals Inc, Atlas Copco AB, Evonik Industries AG, Honeywell Uop LLC, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Schlumberger, and UBE Industries Ltd.

Related Reports

• Membranes Market (https://www.oganalysis.com/industry-reports/211682/membranes-market)

• Geo membranes Market

OGAnalysis-Market Intelligence Platform

Global Oil and gas industry annual subscription from OG ANALYSIS provides access to 11 databases including Exploration, Production, Refinery, LNG, Oil and Chemicals Storage, Pipelines, Market Intelligence, CAPEX, Tankers, small LNG and Trade.

About OG Analysis:

OG Analysis has been a trusted research partner for 10+ years delivering most reliable analysis, information and innovative solutions. OG Analysis is one of the leading players in market research industry serving 980+ companies across multiple industry verticals. Our core client centric approach comprehends client requirements and provides actionable insights that enable users to take informed decisions.

Contact Us:

Anil Kumar

Phone: +91-7337 01 3757

Email: sales@oganalysis.com

Website: https://www.oganalysis.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/og-analysis/







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.