uniQure to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Industry Conferences in October

LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands, Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming conferences in October:

2019 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference, October 2 – 4, New York City.



° Matt Kapusta , chief executive officer at uniQure, will present a corporate update on Wednesday, October 2, at 9:30 a.m. ET. The live webcast of the corporate update can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investor section of the uniQure website . The webcast replay will be available for at least 72 hours following the live event.



° Jonathan Garen , chief business officer at uniQure, will participate in a panel discussion "Cell and Gene Therapy for Neurological Product Indications" on Wednesday October 2, at 4:00 p.m. PT.

° Mr. Garen also will present a corporate update on Wednesday, October 2, at 2:45 p.m. PT.



° uniQure will deliver the following presentations during the conference:



• Title: No Evidence of Germline Transmission of Vector DNA Following Intravenous Administration of AAV5-hFIX to Male Mice

Abstract number: CRA21

Presentation date: Friday, October 4

Presentation time: 5:15 – 6:15 p.m. PT



• Title: AMT-061 (AAV5-Padua hFIX variant) an Enhanced Vector for Gene Transfer in Adults with Severe or Moderate-Severe Hemophilia B: Follow-up up to 9 Months in a Phase 2b trial

Abstract number: QOL29

Presentation date: Friday, October 4

Presentation time: 5:15 – 6:15 p.m. PT



• Title: An Evaluation of Health Utility and Quality-of-Life in Hemophilia: A Systematic Literature Review

Presentation date: Friday, October 4

Presentation time: 5:15 – 6:15 p.m. PT

European Huntington Association 2019 Conference, October 4 – 6, Bucharest, Romania.



° Melvin Evers, Ph.D., associate director research at uniQure, will be presenting on the Company’s gene therapy candidate AMT-130 for Huntington’s disease on Sunday October 6, at 10:30 a.m. CET.

° Dr. Evers will also participate in a panel discussion at the conclusion of the presentation session "Drug Trials in Huntington’s Disease: What is Happening Right Now?" at 11:20 a.m. CET.



° Matt Kapusta will participate in a fireside chat with research analyst Gbola Amusa on Tuesday, October 8, at 11:00 a.m. ET. The live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investor section of the uniQure website. The webcast replay will be available for at least 72 hours following the live event.



° uniQure will deliver the following presentations during the conference:



• Title: A Novel AAV-Based miQURE Gene Therapy for Spinocerebellar Ataxia Type 3

Abstract number: P247

Presentation date: Wednesday, October 23

Presentation time: 1:00 – 2:30 p.m. CET



• Title: Stem Cell Derived Brain Organoids, a Promising Model to Study Adeno Associated Viruses for CNS Gene Therapy

Abstract number: P381

Presentation date: Wednesday, October 23

Presentation time: 1:00 – 2:30 p.m. CET



• Title: Prevalence and Affinity/Avidity Assessment of Pre-Existing NABs Against AAV2, 5 and 8 Analyzed in the Serum of 300 Healthy Donors

Abstract number: P336

Presentation date: Thursday, October 24

Presentation time: 1:00 – 2:30 p.m. CET

About uniQure

uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy – single treatments with potentially curative results. We are leveraging our modular and validated technology platform to rapidly advance a pipeline of proprietary gene therapies to treat patients with hemophilia B, hemophilia A, Huntington's disease, Fabry disease, spinocerebellar ataxia Type 3 and other diseases. www.uniQure.com

uniQure Contacts:

FOR INVESTORS: FOR MEDIA: Maria E. Cantor Eva M. Mulder Tom Malone Direct: 339-970-7536 Direct: +31 20 240 6103 Direct: 339-970-7558



