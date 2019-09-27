iTel Networks ranks no. 194 in Report on Business’ list of Canada’s Top Growing Companies

/EIN News/ -- KAMLOOPS, British Columbia, Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iTel Networks is pleased to announce it placed No. 194 on the inaugural Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies, published by the Globe and Mail.

“We’re trusted by some of the most demanding businesses in North America,” says Chief Executive Officer Dan Rink. “We’re in every vertical now, and we’ve had deals where we’ve replaced up to 6 other carriers – no other company can do that.”

Canada’s Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. iTel Networks earned its spot with three-year growth of 180%.

“Our customers find it refreshing to work with an entrepreneurial organization that can maneuver as quickly as the technology industry is changing. This is a huge competitive advantage as other players in our industry are traditionally very bureaucratic. It allows us to design and deliver custom solutions quickly which is a huge differentiator,” says Kelly Pritchard, VP Sales and Marketing. “We operate 100% in Canada. We live and work in the communities that our customers operate in and consume their products and services everyday. We know our customer’s businesses!”

Launched in 2019, the Canada’s Top Growing Companies ranking program aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada. It is a voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process in order to qualify. In total, 400 companies made the ranking this year.

The full list of 2019 winners, and accompanying editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine—out now—and online at tgam.ca/TopGrowing.

“We created the Canada’s Top Growing Companies program because we believe there is much Report on Business readers can learn from the successes of the country’s best entrepreneurs,” says Derek DeCloet, Editor of Report on Business and Executive Editor at The Globe and Mail. “We’re excited to be telling their stories.”

“The 400 companies on the inaugural Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies ranking demonstrate ambition, innovation and tremendous business acumen,” says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. “Their contributions to the economy help to make Canada a better place, and warrant commendation.”

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada’s foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.6 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 1.8 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About iTel Networks:

iTel is a converged network company with the largest business data and voice footprint in Canada. Harnessing the power of multiple carriers and the best technology, we can create an affordable network solution for any business – in even the most remote locations across the country. Based entirely in Canada, we’re able to provide a quality of support that is unmatched in the telecom industry. We’re committed to being at the cutting edge of technology and innovation to ensure our customers are getting the best solutions possible.

Media Contact: Kelly Pritchard, VP Sales and Marketing

1-888-899-4835 x1090



