Global Digital Twin Market Report 2019: 2014-2017 Historical Data, Base Year of 2018, Estimates for 2019 and Forecasts 2020-2024
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digital Twin Market By Application (Manufacturing Process Planning, Product Design & Others), By End User Sector (Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Transportation & Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2014 - 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global digital twin market is projected to grow from $ 3.1 billion in 2018 to $ 17.4 billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of more than 33% during 2019-2024, on account of rising adoption of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and use of virtual model for production line & automate the decision process.
Some of the other factors expected to drive the global digital twin market include rising adoption of connected devices and Industry 4.0, which refers to the application of mining and data analytics in manufacturing technologies. Moreover, rising technology demand in diverse sectors including energy & utilities, consumer goods and transportation would fuel digital twin market, globally, through 2024.
Some of the leading players in the global digital twin market include General Electric Company, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, PTC Inc., ANSYS, Inc., Dassault Systmes, Siemens AG, Bosch Software Innovation Gmbh and SAP SE.
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2014-2017
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Period: 2020-2024
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Voice of Customer
4.1. User vs Non User Group Analysis
4.2. Digital Twin Software, By Type Analysis
4.3. Digital Twin Software Usage, By Industrial Asset Analysis
4.4. Digital Twin Software Usage, By Type of Application
4.5. Existing Software Satisfaction Analysis
5. Global Digital Twin Market Landscape
6. Global Digital Twin Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Application (Manufacturing Process Planning, Product Design & Others)
6.2.2. By End User Sector (Manufacturing, Transportation, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Consumer Goods & Others)
6.2.3. By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America & Middle East & Africa)
6.2.4. By Company
7. Global Digital Twin Market Attractiveness Index
7.1. By Application
7.2. By End User Sector
7.3. By Region
8. North America Digital Twin Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Application (Manufacturing Process Planning, Product Design & Others)
8.2.2. By End User Sector (Manufacturing, Transportation, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Consumer Goods & Others)
8.2.3. By Country
9. Europe Digital Twin Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Application (Manufacturing Process Planning, Product Design & Others)
9.2.2. By End User Sector (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities & Others)
9.2.3. By Country
10. Asia-Pacific Digital Twin Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By Application (Manufacturing Process Planning, Product Design & Others)
10.2.2. By End User Sector (Manufacturing, Transportation, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Consumer Goods & Others)
10.2.3. By Country
11. Middle East & Africa Digital Twin Market Outlook
11.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.1.1. By Value
11.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.2.1. By Application (Manufacturing Process Planning, Product Design & Others)
11.2.2. By End User Sector (Manufacturing, Transportation, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Consumer Goods & Others)
11.2.3. By Country
12. South America Digital Twin Market Outlook
12.1. Market Size & Forecast
12.1.1. By Value
12.2. Market Share & Forecast
12.2.1. By Application (Manufacturing Process Planning, Product Design & Others)
12.2.2. By End User Sector (Manufacturing, Transportation, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Consumer Goods & Others)
12.2.3. By Country
13. Market Dynamics
13.1. Impact Analysis
13.2. Drivers
13.3. Challenges
14. Market Trends & Developments
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Competitive Benchmarking
15.2. Company Profiles
15.2.1. Siemens AG
15.2.2. General Electric Company
15.2.3. IBM Corporation
15.2.4. SAP SE
15.2.5. Microsoft Corporation
15.2.6. PTC Inc.
15.2.7. ANYSYS, Inc.
15.2.8. Oracle Corporation
15.2.9. Dassault Systmes
15.2.10. Bosch Software Innovations GmbH
16. Strategic Recommendations
