Global Digital Twin Market Report 2019: 2014-2017 Historical Data, Base Year of 2018, Estimates for 2019 and Forecasts 2020-2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digital Twin Market By Application (Manufacturing Process Planning, Product Design & Others), By End User Sector (Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Transportation & Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2014 - 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global digital twin market is projected to grow from $ 3.1 billion in 2018 to $ 17.4 billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of more than 33% during 2019-2024, on account of rising adoption of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and use of virtual model for production line & automate the decision process.



Some of the other factors expected to drive the global digital twin market include rising adoption of connected devices and Industry 4.0, which refers to the application of mining and data analytics in manufacturing technologies. Moreover, rising technology demand in diverse sectors including energy & utilities, consumer goods and transportation would fuel digital twin market, globally, through 2024.



Some of the leading players in the global digital twin market include General Electric Company, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, PTC Inc., ANSYS, Inc., Dassault Systmes, Siemens AG, Bosch Software Innovation Gmbh and SAP SE.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. User vs Non User Group Analysis

4.2. Digital Twin Software, By Type Analysis

4.3. Digital Twin Software Usage, By Industrial Asset Analysis

4.4. Digital Twin Software Usage, By Type of Application

4.5. Existing Software Satisfaction Analysis



5. Global Digital Twin Market Landscape



6. Global Digital Twin Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Application (Manufacturing Process Planning, Product Design & Others)

6.2.2. By End User Sector (Manufacturing, Transportation, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Consumer Goods & Others)

6.2.3. By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America & Middle East & Africa)

6.2.4. By Company



7. Global Digital Twin Market Attractiveness Index

7.1. By Application

7.2. By End User Sector

7.3. By Region



8. North America Digital Twin Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Application (Manufacturing Process Planning, Product Design & Others)

8.2.2. By End User Sector (Manufacturing, Transportation, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Consumer Goods & Others)

8.2.3. By Country



9. Europe Digital Twin Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Application (Manufacturing Process Planning, Product Design & Others)

9.2.2. By End User Sector (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities & Others)

9.2.3. By Country



10. Asia-Pacific Digital Twin Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Application (Manufacturing Process Planning, Product Design & Others)

10.2.2. By End User Sector (Manufacturing, Transportation, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Consumer Goods & Others)

10.2.3. By Country



11. Middle East & Africa Digital Twin Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.1.1. By Value

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.2.1. By Application (Manufacturing Process Planning, Product Design & Others)

11.2.2. By End User Sector (Manufacturing, Transportation, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Consumer Goods & Others)

11.2.3. By Country



12. South America Digital Twin Market Outlook

12.1. Market Size & Forecast

12.1.1. By Value

12.2. Market Share & Forecast

12.2.1. By Application (Manufacturing Process Planning, Product Design & Others)

12.2.2. By End User Sector (Manufacturing, Transportation, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Consumer Goods & Others)

12.2.3. By Country



13. Market Dynamics

13.1. Impact Analysis

13.2. Drivers

13.3. Challenges



14. Market Trends & Developments



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Competitive Benchmarking

15.2. Company Profiles

15.2.1. Siemens AG

15.2.2. General Electric Company

15.2.3. IBM Corporation

15.2.4. SAP SE

15.2.5. Microsoft Corporation

15.2.6. PTC Inc.

15.2.7. ANYSYS, Inc.

15.2.8. Oracle Corporation

15.2.9. Dassault Systmes

15.2.10. Bosch Software Innovations GmbH



16. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aq3hq0





