Global Shelf-life Testing Market to Grow from $3.41 Billion in 2018 to $7.1 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.5%

The Global Shelf-life Testing market accounted for $3.41 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $7.1 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.



Increasing stringent safety regulations for food products, growth in demand for packaged and convenience foods and growing incidence of food borne illnesses are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. Moreover, the Advancement of novel technologies and approach to track the untapped markets by prominent manufacturers is providing opportunities for market growth. However, lack of standardization and improper regulations in developing countries is one of the restraining factors for the market.



Based on Food Tests, Packaged Food segment is likely to have a huge demand due to rapid urbanization has prompted changes in consumer ways of life. Higher employment opportunities and increased disposable incomes have led to expanded utilization of packaged food products, which have, in turn, required timeframe shelf-life testing for these products.



By Geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to factors such as the development of shelf-life testing laboratories in India and China, alarming rise in the number of cases associated with infectious diseases spread through packaged and processed food products and governments focusing on making food safety policies more stringent.



Some of the key players profiled in the Shelf-life Testing market include Tv Sd, Tv Nord Group, Symbio Laboratories, SGS, Scs Global, Rj Hill Laboratories, Premier Analytical Services, Microchem Lab Services (PTY) Ltd, Mrieux, Intertek, Eurofins, Bureau Veritas, Asurequality, Als Limited, and Agrifood Technology.



