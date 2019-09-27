Global Shelf-life Testing Market to Grow from $3.41 Billion in 2018 to $7.1 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.5%
The Global Shelf-life Testing market accounted for $3.41 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $7.1 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.
Increasing stringent safety regulations for food products, growth in demand for packaged and convenience foods and growing incidence of food borne illnesses are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. Moreover, the Advancement of novel technologies and approach to track the untapped markets by prominent manufacturers is providing opportunities for market growth. However, lack of standardization and improper regulations in developing countries is one of the restraining factors for the market.
Based on Food Tests, Packaged Food segment is likely to have a huge demand due to rapid urbanization has prompted changes in consumer ways of life. Higher employment opportunities and increased disposable incomes have led to expanded utilization of packaged food products, which have, in turn, required timeframe shelf-life testing for these products.
By Geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to factors such as the development of shelf-life testing laboratories in India and China, alarming rise in the number of cases associated with infectious diseases spread through packaged and processed food products and governments focusing on making food safety policies more stringent.
Some of the key players profiled in the Shelf-life Testing market include Tv Sd, Tv Nord Group, Symbio Laboratories, SGS, Scs Global, Rj Hill Laboratories, Premier Analytical Services, Microchem Lab Services (PTY) Ltd, Mrieux, Intertek, Eurofins, Bureau Veritas, Asurequality, Als Limited, and Agrifood Technology.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Technology Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Shelf-life Testing Market, By Parameter
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Rancidity
5.3 Organoleptic Properties
5.4 Nutrient Stability
5.5 Microbial Contamination
5.5.1 Yeasts & Molds
5.5.2 Pathogens
5.5.2.1 Salmonella
5.5.2.2 Listeria
5.5.2.3 E. Coli
5.5.2.4 Campylobacter
5.5.2.5 Other Pathogens
5.6 Other Parameters
5.6.1 Water Activity
5.6.2 pH
5.6.3 Moisture Content
6 Global Shelf-life Testing Market, By Food Tests
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Processed Fruits & Vegetables
6.3 Packaged Food
6.4 Meat & Meat Products
6.5 Dairy, Dairy Products, and Desserts
6.6 Beverages
6.7 Bakery & Confectionery Products
6.8 Other Food Tests
6.8.1 Ingredients
6.8.2 Food Additives
6.8.3 Fats & Oils
7 Global Shelf-life Testing Market, By Method
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Real-Time Shelf Life Testing
7.3 Accelerated Shelf-Life Testing
8 Global Shelf-life Testing Market, By Technology
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Manual Tests
8.3 Equipment & Kit-Based
8.3.1 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
8.3.2 Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)
8.3.3 Culture-Based
8.3.4 Chromatography & Spectroscopy
9 Global Shelf-life Testing Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Pet Food
9.3 Human Food
9.4 Dietary Supplements
9.5 Animal Feed
10 Global Shelf-life Testing Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 TV SD
12.2 TV Nord Group
12.3 Symbio Laboratories
12.4 SGS
12.5 SCS Global
12.6 RJ Hill Laboratories
12.7 Premier Analytical Services
12.8 Microchem Lab Services (PTY) Ltd.
12.9 Merieux
12.10 Intertek
12.11 Eurofins
12.12 Bureau Veritas
12.13 Asurequality
12.14 ALS Limited
12.15 Agrifood Technology
