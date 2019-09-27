Analysis on the Global Vacuum Pumps Market (2018-2027) by Product, Type, Technology, Lubrication, Application, End-user and Competition
The Global Vacuum Pumps market accounted for $4.26 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $8.17 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.
Increasing purchase power of the middle-class population around the world, in addition to rapid technological developments in the electronics products such as computers, mobile phone, and tablets are some of the factors fuelling market growth. However, impeller design, improper priming and clogging of the suction pipeline are restricting market growth.
Based on product, the medium vacuum pumps segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the typical ultimate pressure range of its product class lies between 100 to 10-1 Pascal and is extensively used in oil & gas and chemical industries. By Geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand due to the strong presence of chemical, semiconductor manufacturers and a large number of small and medium scale vacuum pump manufacturers and suppliers.
Some of the key players profiled in the Vacuum Pumps market include Atlas Copco, Busch Vacuum, Cutes Corp., Dekker, Ebara, Gardner Denver, Gast(IDEX), Gebr. Becker, Graham, KNF Neuberger, Pfeiffer Vacuum, PPI Pumps, Samson Pump, Sterling SIHI, Tsurumi Manufacturing, Tuthill, ULVAC, Value Specializes and Wenling Tingwei.
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Technology Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 End User Analysis
3.9 Emerging Markets
3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Vacuum Pumps Market, By Product
5.1 Introduction
5.2 High Vacuum Pumps
5.3 Low Vacuum Pumps
5.4 Medium Vacuum Pumps
6 Global Vacuum Pumps Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps
6.3 Rotary Vane Vacuum Pumps
6.4 Steam Jet Ejectors
6.5 Turbo Molecular Vacuum Pumps
7 Global Vacuum Pumps Market, By Technology
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Gas Capture/Binding Pumps
7.3 Gas Transfer Pumps
7.3.1 Gas Displacement Pumps
7.3.2 Kinetic Pumps
8 Global Vacuum Pumps Market, By Lubrication
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Dry Vacuum Pumps
8.3 Wet Vacuum Pumps
9 Global Vacuum Pumps Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Chemical Processing
9.3 Industrial and Manufacturing
9.4 Other Applications
10 Global Vacuum Pumps Market, By End User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Chemical & Pharmaceutical
10.3 Energy & Power
10.4 Food & Beverages
10.5 Oil & Gas
10.6 Semiconductor & Electronics
10.7 Wood, Paper & Pulp
10.8 Other End Users
11 Global Vacuum Pumps Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.3 Mexico
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.2 UK
11.3.3 Italy
11.3.4 France
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.6 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 Japan
11.4.2 China
11.4.3 India
11.4.4 Australia
11.4.5 New Zealand
11.4.6 South Korea
11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.5 South America
11.5.1 Argentina
11.5.2 Brazil
11.5.3 Chile
11.5.4 Rest of South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
11.6.1 Saudi Arabia
11.6.2 UAE
11.6.3 Qatar
11.6.4 South Africa
11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
12 Key Developments
12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.3 New Product Launch
12.4 Expansions
12.5 Other Key Strategies
13 Company Profiling
13.1 Atlas Copco
13.2 Busch Vacuum
13.3 Cutes Corp.
13.4 Dekker
13.5 Ebara
13.6 Gardner Denver
13.7 Gast(IDEX)
13.8 Gebr. Becker
13.9 Graham
13.10 KNF Neuberger
13.11 Pfeiffer Vacuum
13.12 PPI Pumps
13.13 Samson Pump
13.14 Sterling SIHI
13.15 Tsurumi Manufacturing
13.16 Tuthill
13.17 ULVAC
13.18 Value Specializes
13.19 Wenling Tingwei
