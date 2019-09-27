Analysis on the Global Vacuum Pumps Market (2018-2027) by Product, Type, Technology, Lubrication, Application, End-user and Competition

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vacuum Pumps - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Vacuum Pumps market accounted for $4.26 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $8.17 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.



Increasing purchase power of the middle-class population around the world, in addition to rapid technological developments in the electronics products such as computers, mobile phone, and tablets are some of the factors fuelling market growth. However, impeller design, improper priming and clogging of the suction pipeline are restricting market growth.



Based on product, the medium vacuum pumps segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the typical ultimate pressure range of its product class lies between 100 to 10-1 Pascal and is extensively used in oil & gas and chemical industries. By Geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand due to the strong presence of chemical, semiconductor manufacturers and a large number of small and medium scale vacuum pump manufacturers and suppliers.



Some of the key players profiled in the Vacuum Pumps market include Atlas Copco, Busch Vacuum, Cutes Corp., Dekker, Ebara, Gardner Denver, Gast(IDEX), Gebr. Becker, Graham, KNF Neuberger, Pfeiffer Vacuum, PPI Pumps, Samson Pump, Sterling SIHI, Tsurumi Manufacturing, Tuthill, ULVAC, Value Specializes and Wenling Tingwei.



