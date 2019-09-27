Smart Water Metering Markets: Global Market Nears $15 Billion by 2027 - Analysis on Ultrasonic, Mechanical & Electromagnetic Meters

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Water Metering - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Smart Water Metering market accounted for $5.35 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $14.96 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period.



High demand for sustainable water supply for all end-users, increasing adoption of IoT solutions in utility vertical and developing non-government body initiatives to save water are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. Moreover, high digitalization of the water industry operations is providing opportunities for market growth. However, lack of acceptance owing to the high installation cost involved and software licensing are the restraining factors for the market.



Based on Technology, Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) segment is likely to have a huge demand. Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) is the most recent meter reading technology, which is being adopted by the utilities in the water industry. The AMI technology enables 2-way communication between the meter and the client/utility.



By Geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to factors such as government initiatives for the decrease in nonrevenue water, exact meter reading and increasing urbanization in this region.



Some of the key players profiled in the Smart Water Metering market include Zenner, Sensus, Neptune Technology Group, Mueller Systems LLC, Landis+Gyr, Kamstrup, Itron, Elster Group, Diehl, Datamatic, Badger Meter, B Meters, Arad Group, Apator SA and Aclara Technologies.



Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Technology Analysis

3.8 Application Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Smart Water Metering Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Ultrasonic Meter

5.3 Mechanical Meter

5.3.1 Woltman

5.3.2 Single-jet

5.3.3 Rotary Piston

5.3.4 Nutating Disk

5.3.5 Multi-jet

5.3.6 Combination

5.4 Electromagnetic Meter



6 Global Smart Water Metering Market, By Meter Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 One-way Meter

6.3 Two-way Meter



7 Global Smart Water Metering Market, By Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Smart hot-water meter

7.3 Smart cold-water meter



8 Global Smart Water Metering Market, By Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Automatic Meter Reading (AMR)

8.2.1 Multi-Jet Flow

8.2.2 Velocity Flow

8.2.3 Single-Jet Flow

8.2.4 Electromagnetic

8.2.5 Positive Displacement

8.2.6 Fluidic Oscillator

8.3 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI)



9 Global Smart Water Metering Market, By Offering

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Software & platforms

9.3 Hardware

9.4 Services

9.4.1 Training & Support

9.4.2 Consulting Services

9.4.3 Implementation



10 Global Smart Water Metering Market, By Component

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Meters & Accessories

10.3 IT Solutions

10.4 Communications



11 Global Smart Water Metering Market, By Application

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Water Utilities

11.3 Residential

11.4 Industries

11.5 Government

11.6 Commercial

11.7 Agriculture



12 Global Smart Water Metering Market, By Geography

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.2.1 US

12.2.2 Canada

12.2.3 Mexico

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 Germany

12.3.2 UK

12.3.3 Italy

12.3.4 France

12.3.5 Spain

12.3.6 Rest of Europe

12.4 Asia Pacific

12.4.1 Japan

12.4.2 China

12.4.3 India

12.4.4 Australia

12.4.5 New Zealand

12.4.6 South Korea

12.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

12.5 South America

12.5.1 Argentina

12.5.2 Brazil

12.5.3 Chile

12.5.4 Rest of South America

12.6 Middle East & Africa

12.6.1 Saudi Arabia

12.6.2 UAE

12.6.3 Qatar

12.6.4 South Africa

12.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



13 Key Developments

13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

13.3 New Product Launch

13.4 Expansions

13.5 Other Key Strategies



14 Company Profiling

14.1 Zenner

14.2 Sensus

14.3 Neptune Technology Group

14.4 Mueller Systems LLC

14.5 Landis+Gyr

14.6 Kamstrup

14.7 Itron

14.8 Elster Group

14.9 Diehl

14.10 Datamatic

14.11 Badger Meter

14.12 B Meters

14.13 Arad Group

14.14 Apator S.A.

14.15 Aclara Technologies



