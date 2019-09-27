Global Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System Market Set to Record a CAGR of 36.5% Over 2018-2027
The Global Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System market accounted for $307.75 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $5,062.78 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 36.5% during the forecast period.
Rising number of electric vehicles on the road and increasing demand for acoustic vehicle alerting systems are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, the consistency of sound emitted by these systems can create a hurdle for market growth.
Based on Vehicle Type, Commercial Vehicles segment 2. is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to increasing new EU security approaches with respect to the establishment of the acoustic vehicle cautioning framework (AVAS) incorporates crossbreed, electric, and power module vehicles. By Geography, Europe region is having a huge demand in emerging countries due to increasing demand for electric vehicles and development of advanced vehicles are growing in this region.
Some of the key players profiled in the Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System market include BMW AG, Aptiv, Brigade Electronics, Daimler AG, Delphi Technologies, Denso Corporation, Honda Motor Co., Ltd, Kendrion N.V, Kufatec GmbH & Co. KG, Mando-Hella Electronics Corp, Nissan Motor Company Ltd, Sound Racer, Tesla Inc, Texas Instruments and Volkswagen AG.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Emerging Markets
3.7 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System Market, By Sales Channel
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Aftermarket
5.3 Original Equipment Manufacturer
6 Global Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System Market, By Mounting Position Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Integrated
6.3 Separated
7 Global Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System Market, By Vehicle Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Commercial Vehicles
7.3 Passenger Cars
8 Global Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System Market, By Electric Two Wheeler Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 E-Motorcycles
8.3 E-Mopeds/Scooters
9 Global Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System Market, By Propulsion Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)
9.3 Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)
9.4 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)
10 Global Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 BMW AG
12.2 Aptiv
12.3 Brigade Electronics
12.4 Daimler AG
12.5 Delphi Technologies
12.6 Denso Corporation
12.7 Honda Motor Co. Ltd.
12.8 Kendrion N.V.
12.9 Kufatec GmbH & Co. KG
12.10 Mando-Hella Electronics Corp.
12.11 Nissan Motor Company Ltd.
12.12 Sound Racer
12.13 Tesla Inc.
12.14 Texas Instruments
12.15 Volkswagen AG
