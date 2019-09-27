Global Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System Market Set to Record a CAGR of 36.5% Over 2018-2027

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System market accounted for $307.75 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $5,062.78 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 36.5% during the forecast period.



Rising number of electric vehicles on the road and increasing demand for acoustic vehicle alerting systems are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, the consistency of sound emitted by these systems can create a hurdle for market growth.



Based on Vehicle Type, Commercial Vehicles segment 2. is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to increasing new EU security approaches with respect to the establishment of the acoustic vehicle cautioning framework (AVAS) incorporates crossbreed, electric, and power module vehicles. By Geography, Europe region is having a huge demand in emerging countries due to increasing demand for electric vehicles and development of advanced vehicles are growing in this region.



Some of the key players profiled in the Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System market include BMW AG, Aptiv, Brigade Electronics, Daimler AG, Delphi Technologies, Denso Corporation, Honda Motor Co., Ltd, Kendrion N.V, Kufatec GmbH & Co. KG, Mando-Hella Electronics Corp, Nissan Motor Company Ltd, Sound Racer, Tesla Inc, Texas Instruments and Volkswagen AG.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Emerging Markets

3.7 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System Market, By Sales Channel

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Aftermarket

5.3 Original Equipment Manufacturer



6 Global Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System Market, By Mounting Position Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Integrated

6.3 Separated



7 Global Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System Market, By Vehicle Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Commercial Vehicles

7.3 Passenger Cars



8 Global Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System Market, By Electric Two Wheeler Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 E-Motorcycles

8.3 E-Mopeds/Scooters



9 Global Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System Market, By Propulsion Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

9.3 Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

9.4 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)



10 Global Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 BMW AG

12.2 Aptiv

12.3 Brigade Electronics

12.4 Daimler AG

12.5 Delphi Technologies

12.6 Denso Corporation

12.7 Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

12.8 Kendrion N.V.

12.9 Kufatec GmbH & Co. KG

12.10 Mando-Hella Electronics Corp.

12.11 Nissan Motor Company Ltd.

12.12 Sound Racer

12.13 Tesla Inc.

12.14 Texas Instruments

12.15 Volkswagen AG



