Global Spark Plasma Sintering Market Outlook, 2018-2027: Focus on Metals, Ceramics and Biomaterials

The Global Spark Plasma Sintering market is growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.



Rising advance in sintering and microstructural processes of powder-based materials are some key factors boosting the market growth. However, Complexities Associated with the narrow high-temperature range is restricting the market growth.



By Application, ceramics segment holds an huge productivity with novel microstructures which are frequently answered to have been created at temperatures lower than would be conceivable utilizing customary densification procedures.



Based on Geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand due to the economies in the region are growing rapidly with the presence of the fastest developing nations like India and China.



Some of the key players profiled in the Spark Plasma Sintering market include Fuji Electronic Industrial Co. Ltd., Thermal Technology LLC, FCT Systeme GmbH, Dr Fritsch GmbH & Co KG, Elenix Inc., SinterLand Inc., Toshniwal Instruments Madras Pvt. Ltd., MTI Corporation, Shanghai HaoYue Furnace Technology Co.,Ltd., Laboratory Equipment Pty Ltd (Labec), Henan Synthe Corporation, Colombia International Tech, Shanghai Gehang Vacuum Technology Co., Ltd, EasyFashion Industry and Energyn Inc.



Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Spark Plasma Sintering Market, By Material Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Metals

5.3 Ceramics

5.4 Biomaterials



6 Global Spark Plasma Sintering Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Automotive

6.3 Aerospace & Defense

6.4 Pharmaceuticals

6.5 Healthcare

6.6 Manufacturing

6.7 Energy & Power

6.8 Scientific Research

6.9 Mechanical/Metallurgical

6.10 Additives

6.11 Other Applications

6.11.1 Building and Construction



7 Global Spark Plasma Sintering Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.2.1 US

7.2.2 Canada

7.2.3 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 UK

7.3.3 Italy

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 Spain

7.3.6 Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 Japan

7.4.2 China

7.4.3 India

7.4.4 Australia

7.4.5 New Zealand

7.4.6 South Korea

7.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.5 South America

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Chile

7.5.4 Rest of South America

7.6 Middle East & Africa

7.6.1 Saudi Arabia

7.6.2 UAE

7.6.3 Qatar

7.6.4 South Africa

7.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies



9 Company Profiling

9.1 Fuji Electronic Industrial Co. Ltd.

9.2 Thermal Technology LLC

9.3 FCT Systeme GmbH

9.4 Dr Fritsch GmbH & Co KG

9.5 Elenix Inc.

9.6 SinterLand Inc.

9.7 Toshniwal Instruments Madras Pvt. Ltd.

9.8 MTI Corporation

9.9 Shanghai HaoYue Furnace Technology Co. Ltd.

9.10 Laboratory Equipment Pty Ltd. (Labec)

9.11 Henan Synthe Corporation

9.12 Colombia International Tech

9.13 Shanghai Gehang Vacuum Technology Co. Ltd.

9.14 EasyFashion Industry

9.15 Energyn Inc.



