Anti-Microbial Packaging Market Insights, 2018-2019 & 2027 - Segmented by Type, Product, Material, Technology, Antimicrobial Agents, Packaging, Application, and Competition

The Global Anti-Microbial Packaging market accounted for $8.53 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $15.95 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.



Increasing concerns about food wastage and growing consumer awareness about health-related issues are some of the factors fuelling market growth. However, fluctuations in raw material prices are one of the restraining factors for the market.



Based on Application, Food and Beverage segment is likely to have a huge demand due to growing population, growing food & beverage sector and agricultural products industry. They are used both for packaging of convenience food and beverage and also perishable products.



By Geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to growing population and economic development in various industries such as food & beverage, healthcare, personal care, consumer goods, and agricultural products industry.



Some of the key players profiled in the Anti-Microbial Packaging market include The DOW Chemical Company, Takex Labo Co. Ltd., Polyone Corporation, Oplon Pure Science Ltd., Mondi PLC, Microban International , Linpac Senior Holdings Limited, Dunmore Corporation, Biocote Limited and BASF SE.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Technology Analysis

3.8 Application Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Anti-Microbial Packaging Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 High Performance Plastic

5.3 Engineering Plastic

5.4 Commodity Plastic



6 Global Anti-Microbial Packaging Market, By Product Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Plastic Bottles

6.3 Medical Equipment

6.4 Food Packaging



7 Global Anti-Microbial Packaging Market, By Material

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Biopolymer

7.3 Glass

7.4 Plastic

7.4.1 Polyethylene (PE)

7.4.2 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

7.4.3 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

7.4.4 Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

7.4.5 High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

7.5 Non-Woven Fabrics

7.6 Aluminum Foil

7.7 Tin

7.8 Paper & Paperboard



8 Global Anti-Microbial Packaging Market, By Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Active Packaging

8.3 Controlled Release Packaging



9 Global Anti-Microbial Packaging Market, By Antimicrobial Agents

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Bacteriocins

9.3 Enzymes

9.4 Oxidizers

9.5 Organic Acid

9.6 Metal Ions

9.7 Essential Oils

9.8 Other Antimicrobial Agents

9.8.1 Fungicides

9.8.2 Natural Extracts

9.8.3 Antibiotics

9.8.4 Gas



10 Global Anti-Microbial Packaging Market, By Packaging Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Bags

10.3 Pouches

10.4 Trays

10.5 Carton Packages

10.6 Blister Packs

10.7 Cups & Lids

10.8 Bottles & Cans

10.9 Boxes

10.10 Other Packaging Types



11 Global Anti-Microbial Packaging Market, By Application

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Healthcare

11.3 Food and Beverage

11.4 Personal Care

11.5 Other Applications

11.5.1 Fast-Moving Consumer Goods

11.5.2 Agricultural Products



12 Global Anti-Microbial Packaging Market, By Geography

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.2.1 US

12.2.2 Canada

12.2.3 Mexico

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 Germany

12.3.2 UK

12.3.3 Italy

12.3.4 France

12.3.5 Spain

12.3.6 Rest of Europe

12.4 Asia Pacific

12.4.1 Japan

12.4.2 China

12.4.3 India

12.4.4 Australia

12.4.5 New Zealand

12.4.6 South Korea

12.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

12.5 South America

12.5.1 Argentina

12.5.2 Brazil

12.5.3 Chile

12.5.4 Rest of South America

12.6 Middle East & Africa

12.6.1 Saudi Arabia

12.6.2 UAE

12.6.3 Qatar

12.6.4 South Africa

12.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



13 Key Developments

13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

13.3 New Product Launch

13.4 Expansions

13.5 Other Key Strategies



14 Company Profiling

14.1 The DOW Chemical Company

14.2 Takex Labo Co. Ltd.

14.3 Polyone Corporation

14.4 Oplon Pure Science Ltd.

14.5 Mondi PLC

14.6 Microban International

14.7 Linpac Senior Holdings Limited

14.8 Dunmore Corporation

14.9 Biocote Limited

14.10 BASF SE



