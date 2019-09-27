Anti-Microbial Packaging Market Insights, 2018-2019 & 2027 - Segmented by Type, Product, Material, Technology, Antimicrobial Agents, Packaging, Application, and Competition
The Global Anti-Microbial Packaging market accounted for $8.53 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $15.95 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.
Increasing concerns about food wastage and growing consumer awareness about health-related issues are some of the factors fuelling market growth. However, fluctuations in raw material prices are one of the restraining factors for the market.
Based on Application, Food and Beverage segment is likely to have a huge demand due to growing population, growing food & beverage sector and agricultural products industry. They are used both for packaging of convenience food and beverage and also perishable products.
By Geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to growing population and economic development in various industries such as food & beverage, healthcare, personal care, consumer goods, and agricultural products industry.
Some of the key players profiled in the Anti-Microbial Packaging market include The DOW Chemical Company, Takex Labo Co. Ltd., Polyone Corporation, Oplon Pure Science Ltd., Mondi PLC, Microban International , Linpac Senior Holdings Limited, Dunmore Corporation, Biocote Limited and BASF SE.
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Technology Analysis
3.8 Application Analysis
3.9 Emerging Markets
3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Anti-Microbial Packaging Market, By Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 High Performance Plastic
5.3 Engineering Plastic
5.4 Commodity Plastic
6 Global Anti-Microbial Packaging Market, By Product Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Plastic Bottles
6.3 Medical Equipment
6.4 Food Packaging
7 Global Anti-Microbial Packaging Market, By Material
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Biopolymer
7.3 Glass
7.4 Plastic
7.4.1 Polyethylene (PE)
7.4.2 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
7.4.3 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
7.4.4 Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)
7.4.5 High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)
7.5 Non-Woven Fabrics
7.6 Aluminum Foil
7.7 Tin
7.8 Paper & Paperboard
8 Global Anti-Microbial Packaging Market, By Technology
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Active Packaging
8.3 Controlled Release Packaging
9 Global Anti-Microbial Packaging Market, By Antimicrobial Agents
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Bacteriocins
9.3 Enzymes
9.4 Oxidizers
9.5 Organic Acid
9.6 Metal Ions
9.7 Essential Oils
9.8 Other Antimicrobial Agents
9.8.1 Fungicides
9.8.2 Natural Extracts
9.8.3 Antibiotics
9.8.4 Gas
10 Global Anti-Microbial Packaging Market, By Packaging Type
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Bags
10.3 Pouches
10.4 Trays
10.5 Carton Packages
10.6 Blister Packs
10.7 Cups & Lids
10.8 Bottles & Cans
10.9 Boxes
10.10 Other Packaging Types
11 Global Anti-Microbial Packaging Market, By Application
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Healthcare
11.3 Food and Beverage
11.4 Personal Care
11.5 Other Applications
11.5.1 Fast-Moving Consumer Goods
11.5.2 Agricultural Products
12 Global Anti-Microbial Packaging Market, By Geography
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.2.1 US
12.2.2 Canada
12.2.3 Mexico
12.3 Europe
12.3.1 Germany
12.3.2 UK
12.3.3 Italy
12.3.4 France
12.3.5 Spain
12.3.6 Rest of Europe
12.4 Asia Pacific
12.4.1 Japan
12.4.2 China
12.4.3 India
12.4.4 Australia
12.4.5 New Zealand
12.4.6 South Korea
12.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
12.5 South America
12.5.1 Argentina
12.5.2 Brazil
12.5.3 Chile
12.5.4 Rest of South America
12.6 Middle East & Africa
12.6.1 Saudi Arabia
12.6.2 UAE
12.6.3 Qatar
12.6.4 South Africa
12.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
13 Key Developments
13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
13.3 New Product Launch
13.4 Expansions
13.5 Other Key Strategies
14 Company Profiling
14.1 The DOW Chemical Company
14.2 Takex Labo Co. Ltd.
14.3 Polyone Corporation
14.4 Oplon Pure Science Ltd.
14.5 Mondi PLC
14.6 Microban International
14.7 Linpac Senior Holdings Limited
14.8 Dunmore Corporation
14.9 Biocote Limited
14.10 BASF SE
