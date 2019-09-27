Joint Committee for Cooperation between Kingdom of Bahrain and Republic of Kenya established, Memorandum of Understanding for Political Consultation signed

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shaikh Khalid bin Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Khalifa, met with the Cabinet Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kenya, Monica Juma, at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

During the meeting, an agreement was signed to establish a Joint Committee for Bilateral Cooperation as part of their efforts to develop and strengthen various fields of joint cooperation, and to promote constructive dialogue in all aspects of bilateral relations on regional and international issues.

A Memorandum of Understanding was also signed for political consultation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kenya in order to further enhance friendly relations and cooperation between the two sides, thus intensifying consultation and exchanging views on all issues of mutual interest.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs expressed his satisfaction with the progress witnessed in the friendly relations between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Republic of Kenya, which culminated in the signing of an agreement to establish a joint committee for cooperation, as well as a Memorandum of Understanding for political consultation between the two countries.

He added that this reflects the keenness of both countries to expand cooperation in a way that enhances their interests and benefits their friendly peoples.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.