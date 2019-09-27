Ambassador of Belarus Sergei Rachkov meets Minister of State for Military Production of Egypt

On 26 September 2019 Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Arab Republic of Egypt Sergei Rachkov met with Minister of State for Military Production of Egypt Mohamed El-Assar.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the efficiency of the work in the field of industrial cooperation, including the implementation of joint projects for the production of equipment of OJSC “MAZ”, OJSC “AMKODOR”, OJSC “Bobruiskagromash” and other Belarusian enterprises.

The interlocutors reviewed the schedule of the upcoming visits of business delegations and specified concrete steps to launch a number of new joint projects, including in the field of military-technical cooperation, in accordance with the instructions of the leaders of Belarus and Egypt.



