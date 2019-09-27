Lead Real Estate CO., LTD., a Japanese Real Estate Company to Start Real Estate Securitization

Sponsorship contract with World Blockchain Summit

TOKYO, JAPAN , September 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lead Real Estate in Tokyo, Japan (Shibuya-ku, CEO Eiji Nagahara) will begin efforts to securitize Japanese real estate. The fluctuating real estate market in Japan (yields in urban areas were 3-10%) and the negative interest rate, a Japanese political measure, maximized the appeal of Japanese real estate with the 2020 Olympics games coming around the corner. Foreign funds such as Aberdeen Standard Investments (ASI) and Kohlberg Kravis Roberts (KKR) entered the market one after another.More charm points of Japanese real estateForeign-affiliated funds such as ASI and KKR are entering the market.The PIRI 100 luxury home market survey reveals a 6.8% growth rate.And such, purchasing Japanese real estate is preferred over the unstable economy of South East Asia since it has low country risk.Lead Real Estate is a real estate development company in Tokyo that has been around since November of 2003. Lead Real Estate develops and sells single apartment buildings, luxury homes, hotels, office buildings, and Ryokans in premier locations such as Ginza, Shinjuku, Shibuya, Ebisu, Shinagawa, and Meguro. Lead Real Estate also deals with real estate outside of Japan. In the United States they have deals in Long Beach, Las Vegas, and Dallas. In other parts of Asia, they deal with real estate in the Philippines.The World Blockchain STO Summit Conference in Dubai is sponsored by Lead Real Estate as they are starting their real estate securitization. A former member of parliament in Japan and current international political economist Kazuyuki Hamada and CEO of Takenaka Partners Yukuo Takenaka (American investment banking and cross-border M&A, member of the certified public accountant association) participated in this project as advisors and have experience in developing securitization of global real estate.Company InformationLead Real Estate CO., LTD.CEO Eiji Nagahara6F, MFPR Shibuya Nanpeidai Building 16-11, Nanpeidaicho, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, JapanTEL: +81-3-5784-5127BranchesLEAD REAL ESTATE, INC.: 801 S. Figueroa Street, Suite 620 Los Angeles, CA 90017Lead Real Estate Dallas, LLC: 6635 sandshell Blvd Fort Worth TX 76137 USALead Real Estate HK Co. Limited: 5/F., Prosperous Building, 48-52 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong.Lead Real Estate Cayman Limited: Cayman Corporate Centre, 27 Hospital Road, George Town, Grand Cayman KY1-9008, CaymanYokohama Branch: 2-6-23 Tsunashimanishi, Kohoku-ku Yokohama-City Kanagawa PrefHokkaido Branch: 1-1-2 21 Minami-Nijo Chuo-ku Sapporo-City HokkaidoView source version on businesswire.com:



