Bridgestone to supply solar car tires using fuel-efficient tire technology to 32 teams competing in the 2019 Bridgestone World Solar Challenge

TOKYO (September 27, 2019) -- Bridgestone Corporation (Bridgestone) will supply solar car tires using its fuel-efficient tire technology to 32 teams participating in the 2019 Bridgestone World Solar Challenge (BWSC), for which Bridgestone is the naming rights sponsors.

Held in Australia once every two years, the BWSC is the world's foremost solar car race. The 2019 race event will begin on October 13, 2019, and racers will compete on a course spanning 3,000 km from Darwin on the northern edge of Australia to Adelaide on the southern edge over a period of approximately five days.

The solar car tires "ECOPIA with ologic" to be supplied to teams competing in this race are fuel-efficient tires designed specifically for solar cars using fuel-efficient tire technology from Bridgestone, "ologic." "ECOPIA with ologic" tires ensure the necessary durability while featuring reduced rolling resistance. Tires using ologic technology are narrower than standard tires with a wider diameter, making for a shape that realizes high levels of fuel efficiency and safety. The wider diameter limits changes in the shape of the contact patch to yield lower rolling resistance, which improves fuel efficiency. In addition, the narrower shape reduces air resistance while driving.

"ECOPIA with ologic" solar car tires

This event partnership seamlessly aligns with the three priority areas of the Bridgestone global corporate social responsibility (CSR) commitment, Our Way to Serve: mobility, people and environment. The Bridgestone World Solar Challenge embodies that philosophy with their purpose to contribute to the development of solar cars, support young engineers, and contribute to the environment while using a new power source: solar light. The Bridgestone Group employs innovation and technology to improve the way people move, live, work, and play.

Teams to be supplied with tires by Bridgestone (as of September 27, 2019): *No Team School Country / Region 5 SunSPEC Singapore Polytechnic University Singapore 7 Adelaide University Solar Racing Team Adelaide University Australia 8 Agoria Solar Team Solar Team vzw Belgium 9 Onda Solare University of Bologna Italy 10 Tokai University Solar Car Team Tokai University Japan 11 SolarCar-Team Hochschule Bochum Bochum University of Applied Sciences Germany 12 Cambridge University Eco Racing University of Cambridge United Kingdom 14 Flinders Automotive Solar Team Flinders University Australia 15 Western Sydney Solar Team Western Sydney University Australia 16 Stanford Solar Car Project Stanford University United States of America 18 UiTM EcoPhoton Solar Racing Team Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) Malaysia 25 IVE Engineering Solar Car Team Hong Kong Institute of Vocational Education Hong Kong 30 Team Arrow Team Arrow Racing Association Australia 35 University of Minnesota Solar Vehicle Project University of Minnesota United States of America 37 Goko High School Goko High School Japan 40 Solar Team Eindhoven Eindhoven University of Technology Netherlands 41 MTAA Super Sol Invictus The Australian National University Australia 42 TAFE South Australia TAFE South Australia Australia 45 Lodz Solar Team Lodz University of Technology Poland 47 NITech Solar Racing Nagoya Institute of Technology Japan 49 Siam Technology Motor Sport (STC3) Siam Technology College Thailand 51 Chalmers Solar Team Chalmers University of Technology, Department of Industrial and Materials Science Sweden 55 Mines Rabat Solar Team National School of Mines Rabat Morocco 66 CalSol University of California, Berkeley United States of America 75 Sunswift University of New South Wales Australia 77 Blue Sky Solar Racing University of Toronto Canada 80 Sun Shuttle Beijing Institute of Technology China 82 KUST (Kookmin Univ. Solarcar Team) Kookmin University South Korea 84 Team Solaris Dokuz Eylül University Turkey 88 Kogakuin University Solar Team Kogakuin University Solar Team Japan 92 Eclipse École de technologie supérieure Canada 98 ATN Solar Car Team Australian Technology Network of Universities Australia *Note: No. represents the number that the team will adorn while competing in the 2019 Bridgestone World Solar Challenge.

Overview of BWSC:

1.Official Name： 2019 Bridgestone World Solar Challenge 2.Date： October 13-20, 2019 3.Host Country： Australia (Start: Darwin; Goal: Adelaide) 4.Host： South Australian Tourism Commission