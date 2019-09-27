QuickContractors.com Inc. places No. 337 on The Globe and Mail’s ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies

2019 Canada's Top Growing Companies

QuickContractors.com is pleased to announce it placed No. 337 on the Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies.

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, September 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Canada’s Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. QuickContractors.com Inc. earned its spot with three-year growth of 69%“Our main focus over the last fourteen years has been delivering tangible results to our clients and our success has been proven by our constant growth and measurable improvements,” says CEO and President Trevor Bouchard. “We are now well positioned as an industry leader and poised to continue advancing our business.”Canada’s Top Growing Companies ranking program aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada. It is a voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process in order to qualify. In total, 400 companies made the ranking this year.The full list of 2019 winners, and accompanying editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine—out now—and online at tgam.ca/TopGrowing “We created the Canada’s Top Growing Companies program because we believe there is much Report on Business readers can learn from the successes of the country’s best entrepreneurs,” says Derek DeCloet, Editor of Report on Business and Executive Editor at The Globe and Mail . “We’re excited to be telling their stories.”“The 400 companies on the inaugural Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies ranking demonstrate ambition, innovation and tremendous business acumen,” says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. “Their contributions to the economy help to make Canada a better place, and warrant commendation.”About The Globe and MailThe Globe and Mail is Canada’s foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.6 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 1.8 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.About QuickContractors.comRecently completing its’ 1 Millionth installation milestone, QuickContractors.com is a staple in the home improvement services industry, delivering services for many of the world’s largest and most recognizable retail and manufacturing brands including The Home Depot, Lowes, Best Buy, IKEA, Rona, Canadian Tire, The Brick, Leons and EnerCare. QuickContractors.com services both commercial and residential customers coast-to-coast with its’ network of over 3000+ contractors and 95+ support staff.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.