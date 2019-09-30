There were 637 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 165,395 in the last 365 days.

Creator, Artist & Owner of Design by Jaz is pleased to announce the release of The Mystique Goddess Jewelry Collection

Ornate plaque removable pendant with an art nouveau goddess image brass stamping with flowers and Swarovski crystals. Victorian reproduction 18 inch bookchain.

Design by Jaz Mystique Goddess Flora Necklace

Necklace: large silver medallion goddess image with clear Preciosa rhinestones & Swarovski crystals. Victorian reproduction bookchain totals 20 inches with lobster clasp. 3 inch cuff: same image, Swarovski crystals, 4.56 inch adjustable rolo chain.

Design by Jaz Mystique Goddess Athena Statement Necklace and Athena Cuff Bracelet

Rainbow Aura Quartz Choker with 6 various sized and shaped rainbow agate and Czech glass beads and Swarovksi Crystals with a Hand Painted Goddess Medallion in the center picture includes coordinating earrings.

Design by Jaz Mystique Goddess Iris Rainbow Necklace and Earrings

Statement jewelry created with decorative brass, Swarovski Crystals, Preciosa Rhinestones & Art Nouveau stamping created from vintage tooling in Paris, France.

We are thrilled that everyone who wears jewelry from Design by Jaz owns a unique statement piece — enchanting, alluring and worthy of a true Goddess.”
— Jaz
LAKELAND, FLORIDA, US, September 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creator, artisan, and owner of Design by Jaz is pleased to announce the release of her signature line: The Mystique Goddess Collection. Each piece is made individually by the designer herself. The Mystique Goddess Collection will be released on October 7, 2019.

Design By Jaz transcends women to feel a connection with old-world beauty and embrace their inner Goddess.

Jaz, the Founder and Artist at Design by Jaz, is known for blending art from vintage to modern to create stunning pieces with a feminine flare.

The Mystique Goddess Collection will be exclusively sold on DesignByJaz.com. All pieces are handmade by the artist, are limited in number and will sell out by season’s end.

The Mystique Goddess Collection is designed to showcase bold, yet feminine unique designs that make a woman feel as though she is a true Goddess.

The Mystique Goddess collection includes: Statement Necklaces as well as coordinating earrings and bracelets.

A Few Examples Include:

Goddess Isis: Egyptian Inspired Statement Necklace
Goddess Athena: Large Medallion Necklace
Goddess Flora: Art Nouveau Inspired Necklace
Goddess Iris: Rainbow Aura Quartz Necklace


Mystique Goddess collection pieces range in price from $25 to $180.

Design by Jaz is excited to deliver what her customers have been requesting: The Mystique Goddess Collection.

About Design By Jaz

Jaz started designing jewelry after she was faced with a very real problem. Finding bold, yet feminine statement pieces with a vintage feel. After many years of creating jewelry by hand, Design By Jaz’s jewelry started gaining notoriety amongst the jewelry industry.

Visit DesignbyJaz.com to see The Mystique Goddess Collection.

Contact Design by Jaz for more information about the collection, the artist, or for a media packet.

Jaz
Design By Jaz
xxxxxxxxxx
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Movie Industry, Retail


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.