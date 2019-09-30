Creator, Artist & Owner of Design by Jaz is pleased to announce the release of The Mystique Goddess Jewelry Collection
Statement jewelry created with decorative brass, Swarovski Crystals, Preciosa Rhinestones & Art Nouveau stamping created from vintage tooling in Paris, France.
Design By Jaz transcends women to feel a connection with old-world beauty and embrace their inner Goddess.
Jaz, the Founder and Artist at Design by Jaz, is known for blending art from vintage to modern to create stunning pieces with a feminine flare.
The Mystique Goddess Collection will be exclusively sold on DesignByJaz.com. All pieces are handmade by the artist, are limited in number and will sell out by season’s end.
The Mystique Goddess Collection is designed to showcase bold, yet feminine unique designs that make a woman feel as though she is a true Goddess.
The Mystique Goddess collection includes: Statement Necklaces as well as coordinating earrings and bracelets.
A Few Examples Include:
Goddess Isis: Egyptian Inspired Statement Necklace
Goddess Athena: Large Medallion Necklace
Goddess Flora: Art Nouveau Inspired Necklace
Goddess Iris: Rainbow Aura Quartz Necklace
Mystique Goddess collection pieces range in price from $25 to $180.
Design by Jaz is excited to deliver what her customers have been requesting: The Mystique Goddess Collection.
About Design By Jaz
Jaz started designing jewelry after she was faced with a very real problem. Finding bold, yet feminine statement pieces with a vintage feel. After many years of creating jewelry by hand, Design By Jaz’s jewelry started gaining notoriety amongst the jewelry industry.
