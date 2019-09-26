When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: June 21, 2019 FDA Publish Date: June 21, 2019 Product Type: Food & Beverages Bottled Water Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Presence of Arsenic Company Name: Keurig Dr. Pepper Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Unflavored Mineral Spring Water

Company Announcement

Spanish Version

BURLINGTON, MA and PLANO, TX - Keurig Dr Pepper today announced it will voluntarily withdraw Peñafiel unflavored mineral spring water products, imported from Mexico, due to the presence of violative levels of arsenic. Arsenic when present in the diet at very high levels, well above those detected in recent samples of Peñafiel, is associated with numerous chronic diseases. Water quality tests of Peñafiel samples conducted by an independent laboratory on behalf of Keurig Dr Pepper detected arsenic at levels that exceeded the FDA's bottled water standards for mineral water of 10 ppb.

All unflavored Peñafiel mineral spring water products including 600mL and 1.5L of all date codes are included in this voluntary withdrawal. The product is packaged in PET bottle formats. Consumers who have this product in their possession can return it to their retailer for a full refund.

Peñafiel is a small brand in the U.S. and quantities in the marketplace are very limited, given that Keurig Dr Pepper has already begun to withdraw the products from the market. The Company has notified retailers that it will work with them to remove the product from the market.

Arsenic is found in nature, including in aquifers that are the source of mineral water and where levels can vary over time. Keurig Dr Pepper has recently installed enhanced filtration systems at its facilities that produce Peñafiel, and the product now being produced is well within regulatory guidelines.

No other Keurig Dr Pepper products are impacted by this voluntary removal. For further information, please contact the Keurig Dr Pepper Consumer Care hotline at (800) 696-5891 between the hours of 9:00 am and 8:00 pm EST, Monday through Friday. We are conducting this market action with the knowledge of the U.S. FDA.

About Keurig Dr Pepper Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) is a leading coffee and beverage company in North America, with annual revenue in excess of $11 billion. KDP holds leadership positions in soft drinks, specialty coffee and tea, water, juice and juice drinks and mixers, and markets the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. The Company maintains an unrivaled distribution system that enables its portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed and partner brands to be available nearly everywhere people shop and consume beverages. With a wide range of hot and cold beverages that meet virtually any consumer need, KDP key brands include Keurig®, Dr Pepper®, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters®, Canada Dry®, Snapple®, Bai®, Mott's®, CORE® and The Original Donut Shop®. The Company employs more than 25,000 employees and operates more than 120 offices, manufacturing plants, warehouses and distribution centers across North America. For more information, visit www.keurigdrpepper.com.