Rhode Island US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Now Offers A Free Service Called The 'List' to Assist A Navy Veteran in Rhode Island to Improve Compensation with the Help of Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste

PROVIDENCE , RHODE ISLAND, USA, October 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rhode Island US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "We are offering to assist a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma anywhere in Rhode Island with a free service we call the list. The 'list' documents how, where, and when a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos. It is this vital information that becomes the basis for mesothelioma compensation, and these facts are incredibly vital as we would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303.

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Rhode Island the Rhode Island US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this hospital

* The Massachusetts General Hospital: www.massgeneral.org/.

* The VA-For a state by state listing of VA Medical Centers nationwide please visit their website: https://www.va.gov//directory/guide/FindLocations.cfm.



* About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family retain the services of a lawyer or law firm, they are urged to call the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303.

https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For a listing of various classes of US Navy ships or submarines please visit the US Navy website on this topic: https://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma



