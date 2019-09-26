IntelGenx Announces Resubmission of RIZAPORT® New Drug Application

/EIN News/ -- SAINT LAURENT, Quebec, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelGenx Corp. (TSX-V:IGX)(OTCQX:IGXT) (the "Company" or "IntelGenx"), a leader in pharmaceutical films, today announced that it has resubmitted its 505(b)(2) New Drug Application (“NDA”) for RIZAPORT® VersaFilm® for the treatment of acute migraines to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”).



“Over the past several months, we have been working diligently to address the FDA’s questions and resubmit this NDA in a timely manner,” commented Dr. Horst G. Zerbe, CEO of IntelGenx. “I am pleased with our team’s hard work to resubmit this NDA as planned, and we are looking forward to continuing to work with the FDA to make this innovative migraine treatment available to patients.”

On April 2, 2019, the Company announced that it had received a Complete Response Letter (“CRL”) from the FDA regarding the NDA for RIZAPORT® VersaFilm® accepted by the Agency on November 20, 2018. The issues cited in the CRL relate to the Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls section of the application. The FDA requested additional information, but no new bioequivalence study.

The resubmitted NDA is subject to the FDA’s acceptance review, the results of which are expected within 30 days.

About IntelGenx:

IntelGenx is a leading drug delivery company focused on the development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical films.

IntelGenx’s superior film technologies, including VersaFilm®, VetaFilm™ and transdermal, allow for next generation pharmaceutical products that address unmet medical needs. IntelGenx’s innovative product pipeline offer significant benefits to patients and physicians for many therapeutic conditions.

IntelGenx's highly skilled team provides comprehensive pharmaceuticals services to pharmaceutical partners, including R&D, analytical method development, clinical monitoring, IP and regulatory services. IntelGenx's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility offers full service by providing lab-scale to pilot- and commercial-scale production. For more information, visit www.intelgenx.com .

