Micron Technology, Inc. Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of Fiscal 2019

Micron enters fiscal 2020 with strengthened product portfolio, supported by solid Q4 and fiscal 2019 execution and performance

/EIN News/ -- BOISE, Idaho, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU) today announced results for its fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2019, which ended August 29, 2019.



Fiscal Q4 2019 highlights

Revenues of $4.87 billion versus $4.79 billion for the prior quarter and $8.44 billion for the same period last year



GAAP net income of $561 million, or $0.49 per diluted share



Non-GAAP net income of $637 million, or $0.56 per diluted share



Operating cash flow of $2.23 billion versus $2.71 billion for the prior quarter and $5.16 billion for the same period last year

Fiscal 2019 highlights



Revenues of $23.41 billion versus $30.39 billion for the prior fiscal year



GAAP net income of $6.31 billion, or $5.51 per diluted share



Non-GAAP net income of $7.31 billion, or $6.35 per diluted share



Operating cash flow of $13.19 billion versus $17.40 billion for the prior fiscal year



Share repurchases of $2.66 billion under the authorized buyback program

"Micron delivered fourth quarter results ahead of expectations, capping a fiscal 2019 in which we executed well in a challenging environment, significantly improved our competitive position, and returned cash to shareholders through share repurchases," said Micron Technology President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra. "We are encouraged by signs of improving industry demand, but are mindful of continued near-term macroeconomic and trade uncertainties. As markets recover, Micron is well positioned to address the robust secular demand for memory and storage solutions."

Quarterly Financial Results (in millions, except per share amounts) GAAP (1) Non-GAAP (2) FQ4-19 FQ3-19 FQ4-18 FQ4-19 FQ3-19 FQ4-18 Revenue $ 4,870 $ 4,788 $ 8,440 $ 4,870 $ 4,788 $ 8,440 Gross margin $ 1,395 $ 1,828 $ 5,151 $ 1,491 $ 1,884 $ 5,179 percent of revenue 28.6% 38.2% 61.0% 30.6% 39.3% 61.4% Operating expenses $ 745 $ 818 $ 774 $ 797 $ 774 $ 740 Operating income $ 650 $ 1,010 $ 4,377 $ 694 $ 1,110 $ 4,439 percent of revenue 13.3% 21.1% 51.9% 14.3% 23.2% 52.6% Net income attributable to Micron $ 561 $ 840 $ 4,325 $ 637 $ 1,198 $ 4,313 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.49 $ 0.74 $ 3.56 $ 0.56 $ 1.05 $ 3.53





Annual Financial Results (in millions, except per share amounts) GAAP (1) Non-GAAP (2) FY 19 FY 18 FY 19 FY 18 Revenue $ 23,406 $ 30,391 $ 23,406 $ 30,391 Gross margin $ 10,702 $ 17,891 $ 10,973 $ 17,994 percent of revenue 45.7% 58.9% 46.9% 59.2% Operating expenses $ 3,326 $ 2,897 $ 3,172 $ 2,751 Operating income $ 7,376 $ 14,994 $ 7,801 $ 15,243 percent of revenue 31.5% 49.3% 33.3% 50.2% Net income attributable to Micron $ 6,313 $ 14,135 $ 7,314 $ 14,700 Diluted earnings per share $ 5.51 $ 11.51 $ 6.35 $ 11.95

Investments in capital expenditures, net of amounts funded by partners, were $1.97 billion for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $9.11 billion for the full year of 2019, which resulted in adjusted free cash flows(3) of $263 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $4.08 billion for the full year of 2019. Micron repurchased an aggregate of 67 million shares of its common stock for $2.66 billion during 2019 and ended the fourth quarter with cash, marketable investments, and restricted cash of $9.25 billion, for a net cash(4) position of $3.40 billion.

Business Outlook

The following table presents Micron's guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2020:

FQ1-20 GAAP (1) Outlook Non-GAAP (2) Outlook Revenue $5.0 billion ± $200 million $5.0 billion ± $200 million Gross margin 25.5% ± 1.5% 26.5% ± 1.5% Operating expenses $818 million ± $25 million $780 million ± $25 million Diluted earnings per share $0.42 ± $0.07 $0.46 ± $0.07

Micron expects investments in capital expenditures, net of amounts funded by partners, to be in the range of $7 billion to $8 billion for fiscal 2020. Further information regarding Micron's business outlook is included in the prepared remarks and slides, which have been posted at investors.micron.com.

Investor Webcast

Micron will host a conference call on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. MT to discuss financial results and provide forward-looking guidance for its fiscal first quarter. The call, audio, and slides will be available online at investors.micron.com. A webcast replay will be available on the website until September 26, 2020. For Investor Relations and other company updates, follow @MicronTech on Twitter at twitter.com/MicronTech.

About Micron Technology, Inc.

We are an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions. Through our global brands – Micron®, Crucial®, and Ballistix® – our broad portfolio of high-performance memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash, and 3D XPoint™ memory, is transforming how the world uses information to enrich life. Backed by 40 years of technology leadership, our memory and storage solutions enable disruptive trends, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and autonomous vehicles, in key market segments like data center, networking, automotive, industrial, mobile, graphics, and client. Our common stock is traded on the Nasdaq under the MU symbol. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc., visit micron.com.

Micron and the Micron orbit logo are trademarks of Micron Technology, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the industry, our strategic position, and financial and operating results. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Please refer to the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements. These certain factors can be found at www.micron.com/certainfactors . Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. We are under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this release to conform these statements to actual results.





(1) GAAP represents U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. (2) Non-GAAP represents GAAP excluding the impact of certain activities, which management excludes in analyzing our operating results and understanding trends in our earnings. Non-GAAP shares used in per share calculations also include the impact of our outstanding capped call transactions and the effect of stock-based compensation. (3) Adjusted free cash flow consists of cash provided by operating activities less investments in capital expenditures, net of amounts funded by partners. (4) Net cash consists of cash, marketable investments, and restricted cash less current and long-term debt.

Further information regarding Micron's use of non-GAAP measures and reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP measures are included within this press release.



MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY

(in millions, except per share amounts) 4th Qtr. 3rd Qtr. 4th Qtr. Year Ended August 29,

2019 May 30,

2019 August 30,

2018 August 29,

2019 August 30,

2018 Revenue (1) $ 4,870 $ 4,788 $ 8,440 $ 23,406 $ 30,391 Cost of goods sold 3,475 2,960 3,289 12,704 12,500 Gross margin 1,395 1,828 5,151 10,702 17,891 Selling, general, and administrative 212 206 215 836 813 Research and development 623 606 567 2,441 2,141 Other operating (income) expense, net (2) (90 ) 6 (8 ) 49 (57 ) Operating income 650 1,010 4,377 7,376 14,994 Interest income (expense), net 18 23 (16 ) 77 (222 ) Other non-operating income (expense), net (3) (13 ) (317 ) (15 ) (405 ) (465 ) Income tax (provision) benefit (71 ) 135 (20 ) (693 ) (168 ) Equity in net income (loss) of equity method investees 2 — — 3 (1 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (25 ) (11 ) (1 ) (45 ) (3 ) Net income attributable to Micron $ 561 $ 840 $ 4,325 $ 6,313 $ 14,135 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.51 $ 0.76 $ 3.73 $ 5.67 $ 12.27 Diluted 0.49 0.74 3.56 5.51 11.51 Number of shares used in per share calculations Basic 1,104 1,105 1,159 1,114 1,152 Diluted 1,128 1,129 1,216 1,143 1,229

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY, Continued

As of August 29,

2019 May 30,

2019 August 30,

2018 Cash and short-term investments $ 7,955 $ 6,689 $ 6,802 Receivables (1) 3,195 3,257 5,478 Inventories 5,118 4,905 3,595 Total current assets (1) 16,503 15,066 16,039 Long-term marketable investments 1,164 1,167 473 Property, plant, and equipment 28,240 27,138 23,672 Total assets 48,887 46,288 43,376 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 4,626 3,494 4,374 Current debt (3) 1,310 1,346 859 Total current liabilities 6,390 5,397 5,754 Long-term debt (3) 4,541 3,563 3,777 Total Micron shareholders' equity (1) 35,881 35,323 32,294 Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 889 867 870 Total equity 36,770 36,190 33,164





Year Ended August 29,

2019 August 30,

2018 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 13,189 $ 17,400 Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (10,085 ) (8,216 ) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (2,438 ) (7,776 ) Depreciation and amortization 5,473 4,860 Investments in capital expenditures (9,855 ) (9,085 ) Repayments of debt (3,340 ) (10,194 ) Payments to acquire treasury stock (2,729 ) (71 ) Proceeds from issuance of stock 179 1,655 Proceeds from issuance of debt (3) 3,550 1,009

﻿

(1) In the first quarter of 2019, we adopted ASU 2014-09 – Revenue from Contracts with Customers (as amended, "ASC 606"), which supersedes nearly all existing revenue recognition guidance under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States. The core principal of ASC 606 is that an entity should recognize revenue when it transfers control of promised goods or services to customers in an amount that reflects the consideration to which the entity expects to be entitled in exchange for those goods or services. We adopted ASC 606 in the first quarter of 2019 under the modified retrospective method and, in connection therewith, made certain adjustments to our opening balances as of August 31, 2018. Adjustments to opening balances included an increase to receivables of $114 million, reduction of deferred tax assets of $92 million, increase of other current assets of $30 million, and an increase to retained earnings of $50 million. (2) In the fourth quarter of 2019, we finalized the sale of our 200mm fabrication facility in Singapore and recognized gains of $128 million in other operating (income) expense, net. (3) On July 12, 2019, we issued $900 million and $850 million in principal of senior unsecured notes due in 2027 and 2030, respectively. On July 31, 2019, we prepaid $728 million in principal of our senior secured Term Loan B due 2022 and recognized a loss of $7 million in other non-operating income (expense), net.





MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(in millions, except per share amounts) 4th Qtr. 3rd Qtr. 4th Qtr. Year Ended August 29,

2019 May 30,

2019 August 30,

2018 August 29,

2019 August 30,

2018 GAAP gross margin $ 1,395 $ 1,828 $ 5,151 $ 10,702 $ 17,891 Stock-based compensation 29 24 21 102 83 Start-up and preproduction costs 12 23 — 58 — Employee severance 47 — — 73 — Other 8 9 7 38 20 Non-GAAP gross margin $ 1,491 $ 1,884 $ 5,179 $ 10,973 $ 17,994 GAAP operating income $ 650 $ 1,010 $ 4,377 $ 7,376 $ 14,994 Stock-based compensation 67 58 47 243 198 Start-up and preproduction costs 12 23 — 58 — Employee severance 79 — — 116 — Restructure and asset impairments (122 ) 9 7 (32 ) 28 Other 8 10 8 40 23 Non-GAAP operating income $ 694 $ 1,110 $ 4,439 $ 7,801 $ 15,243 GAAP net income attributable to Micron $ 561 $ 840 $ 4,325 $ 6,313 $ 14,135 Stock-based compensation 67 58 47 243 198 Start-up and preproduction costs 12 23 — 58 — Employee severance 79 — — 116 — Restructure and asset impairments (122 ) 9 7 (32 ) 28 Amortization of debt discount and other costs 10 10 23 49 101 (Gain) loss on debt repurchases and conversions 10 317 (1 ) 396 385 (Gain) loss from changes in currency exchange rates — 1 15 9 75 Other 13 12 8 48 28 Impact of U.S. income tax reform — (42 ) (83 ) (9 ) (174 ) Estimated tax effects of above, non-cash changes in net deferred income taxes,and assessments of tax exposures 7 (30 ) (28 ) 123 (76 ) Non-GAAP net income attributable to Micron $ 637 $ 1,198 $ 4,313 $ 7,314 $ 14,700 GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted 1,128 1,129 1,216 1,143 1,229 Adjustment for capped calls and stock-based compensation 6 6 4 7 1 Non-GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted 1,134 1,135 1,220 1,150 1,230 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.49 $ 0.74 $ 3.56 $ 5.51 $ 11.51 Effects of the above adjustments 0.07 0.31 (0.03 ) 0.84 0.44 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.56 $ 1.05 $ 3.53 $ 6.35 $ 11.95

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES, Continued

4th Qtr. 3rd Qtr. 4th Qtr. Year Ended August 29,

2019 May 30,

2019 August 30,

2018 August 29,

2019 August 30,

2018 GAAP net cash provided by operating activities $ 2,233 $ 2,711 $ 5,155 $ 13,189 $ 17,400 Expenditures for property, plant, and equipment (2,028 ) (2,403 ) (2,251 ) (9,780 ) (8,879 ) Payments on equipment purchase contracts (21 ) (17 ) (36 ) (75 ) (206 ) Amounts funded by partners 79 213 225 747 889 Adjusted free cash flow $ 263 $ 504 $ 3,093 $ 4,081 $ 9,204





As of August 29,

2019 May 30,

2019 August 30,

2018 Cash and short-term investments $ 7,955 $ 6,689 $ 6,802 Current and noncurrent restricted cash 127 77 81 Long-term marketable investments 1,164 1,167 473 Current and long-term debt (5,851 ) (4,909 ) (4,636 ) Net cash $ 3,395 $ 3,024 $ 2,720

The tables above reconcile GAAP to non-GAAP measures of gross margin, operating income, net income attributable to Micron, diluted shares, diluted earnings per share, adjusted free cash flow, and net cash. The non-GAAP adjustments above may or may not be infrequent or nonrecurring in nature, but are a result of periodic or non-core operating activities. We believe this non-GAAP information is helpful in understanding trends and in analyzing our operating results and earnings. We are providing this information to investors to assist in performing analysis of our operating results. When evaluating performance and making decisions on how to allocate our resources, management uses this non-GAAP information and believes investors should have access to similar data when making their investment decisions. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures increase transparency by providing investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enabling enhanced comparison of our operating results between periods and with peer companies. The presentation of these adjusted amounts varies from numbers presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to amounts reported by other companies. Our management excludes the following items in analyzing our operating results and understanding trends in our earnings:

Stock-based compensation;



Flow-through of business acquisition-related inventory adjustments;



Acquisition-related costs;



Start-up and preproduction costs;



Employee severance;



Restructure and asset impairments;



Amortization of debt discount and other costs, including the accretion of non-cash interest expense associated with our convertible debt and MMJ creditor debt;



Gains and losses from debt repurchases and conversions;



Gains and losses from changes in currency exchange rates;



Gains and losses from business acquisition activities;



Impact of U.S. income tax reform for the one-time transition tax, release of U.S. valuation allowance, and remeasurement of net deferred taxes reflecting lower U.S. corporate tax rates; and



The estimated tax effects of above, non-cash changes in net deferred income taxes, and assessments of tax exposures.

Our outstanding capped call transactions are anti-dilutive in GAAP earnings per share but are expected to mitigate the dilutive effect of our convertible notes. In periods with non-GAAP income attributable to Micron, non-GAAP diluted shares include the impact of capped calls based on the average share price for the period the capped calls are outstanding. Non-GAAP diluted shares are also adjusted for the impact of additional shares resulting from the exclusion of stock-based compensation from non-GAAP income.

MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP OUTLOOK

(in millions, except per share amounts) GAAP Outlook Adjustments Non-GAAP Outlook Revenue $5.0 billion ± $200 million — $5.0 billion ± $200 million Gross margin 25.5% ± 1.5% 1% A 26.5% ± 1.5% Operating expenses $818 million ± $25 million $38 million B $780 million ± $25 million Diluted earnings per share (1) $0.42 ± $0.07 $0.04 A, B, C $0.46 ± $0.07





Non-GAAP Adjustments A Stock-based compensation – cost of goods sold $ 30 A Other – cost of goods sold 7 B Stock-based compensation – sales, general, and administrative 20 B Stock-based compensation – research and development 18 C Amortization of debt discount and other costs 7 C (Gain) loss on debt repurchases and conversions (77 ) C Tax effects of the above items and non-cash changes in net deferred income taxes 35 $ 40

(1) GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per share are based on approximately 1.13 billion diluted shares.

The tables above reconcile our GAAP to non-GAAP guidance based on the current outlook. The guidance does not incorporate the impact of any potential business combinations, divestitures, restructuring activities, balance sheet valuation adjustments, strategic investments, financing transactions, and other significant transactions. The timing and impact of such items are dependent on future events that may be uncertain or outside of our control.

Contacts: Farhan Ahmad Investor Relations farhanahmad@micron.com (408) 834-1927 Erica Rodriguez Pompen Media Relations epompen@micron.com (408) 834-1873



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.