Geron to Present at 2019 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geron Corporation (Nasdaq: GERN) today announced that John A. Scarlett, M.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present a company overview at the 2019 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference in New York at 9:30 a.m. ET on Friday, October 4, 2019.



A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on Geron’s website, www.geron.com/investors/events. If you are unable to listen to the live presentation, an archived webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 30 days.

About Geron

Geron is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and potential commercialization of a first-in-class telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. For more information about Geron, visit www.geron.com.

