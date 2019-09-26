First of Its Kind Life-Style Community by D.R. Horton Gulf Coast Set to Open in Daphne

Grand opening event at Jubilee Farms scheduled for Saturday, September 28th

/EIN News/ -- DAPHNE, Ala., Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D.R. Horton’s Gulf Coast division is pleased to announce the opening of Jubilee Farms, an amenity rich resort community unlike any other on the Eastern Shore. The public is invited to the grand opening of Jubilee Farms on Saturday, September 28th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Attendees will enjoy food trucks and an assortment of refreshments as they get a glimpse into the Jubilee Farms lifestyle. Three professionally decorated model homes will be open for viewing, each showcasing innovative home designs and a variety of interior finishes.

A new one-of-kind resort community situated on more than 350 acres of rich Baldwin County farmland, Jubilee Farms inspires a life-style where family, community and the great outdoors come together. Planned amenities at Jubilee Farms feature a resort-style pool with a beach entry, 20 foot tall waterslide and separate adult pool with bath house. The spacious club room will offer a fully equipped kitchen for community events or private functions. Homeowners will be able to establish a healthy routine by exercising at the state-of-the-art fitness center, top-notch exercise studio or take a stroll through the walking trails.

“A life-style community like this has never been done in Baldwin county,” said Bill Springs, D.R. Horton Gulf Coast City Manager. “What’s been created here is incredible. It’s going to bring back a sense of community unlike any other project we have ever done here.”

Homes in Jubilee Farms are tailor-made for entertaining, with open-concept designs geared toward bringing family and friends together. All homes at Jubilee Farms include the new D.R. Horton Home is Connected SM package, an industry-leading suite of smart home products that keep residents connected with the people and place they value most. The technology allows homeowners to monitor and control their home from the couch or across the globe. Homes in Jubilee Farms are attractively priced from the low 200’s to mid 300’s.

Jubilee Farms is conveniently located off Highway 181 in Daphne, about six miles south of Interstate 10. Mobile Bay and Gulf Coast white sandy beaches, are just a short drive away. The neighborhood is also convenient to award-winning schools, medical facilities and some the region’s best shopping, dining and entertainment.

For more information about how to claim your spot in this picturesque community, email Misty Blair mmblair@drhorton.com or call 251-382-2294.

Founded in 1978 in Fort Worth, Texas, D.R. Horton has operations in 84 markets in 29 states in the East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions of the United States. D.R. Horton has been the largest builder in the United States by volume since 2002.

Jubilee Farms Community Entrance off of HW 181, Daphne, AL



