Project JAM Jump Starts Equity Crowdfunding Campaign on MusicFy

Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Project JAM or “JAM”, a community for musicians and music industry professionals, announced today that the Company has joined the securities crowdfunding platform MusicFy, a TruCrowd, Inc. funding portal, in an effort to allow music enthusiasts to invest in and own their piece of the music revolution.

JAM, a DigitalAMN (OTCMKTS: DATI) client-company, is comprised of a blockchain component, social media platform, which is focused on fairness and transparency within the music industry. JAM intends to bring “Justice for All Musicians” via its ecosystem of musicians, songwriters, producers, artists, audio engineers, industry execs, and fans.

“As creatives know, it takes more than one person to bring a vision to life. However, the music industry has become a fractured community, especially in geographically vast cities like Los Angeles, where there are scores of creatives, but no central hub to connect them,” stated Anthony Pisano, CEO and co-founder of Project JAM.

“Less than 1% of 1% of all #1 records were written by one person. However, with the rise of digital technology, the landscape is bigger than ever and the traditional ways of meeting fellow creatives have fallen away as we have dived deeper into cyberspace and social media,” said Project JAM Advisor Chad Richardson.

“Project JAM wants to bring the music industry together through our ecosystem and find justice not only for musicians, but for the music that has yet to be created,” stated COO and co-founder Tony Livadas. “The JAM team is made up of music industry professionals and tech experts who are committed to providing the industry with a central hub; bringing the community together with innovative solutions, while also providing helpful tools along the way.”

In a growing industry, opportunities to connect, collaborate, and match users’ skills through a collaborative technology platform is now more important than ever. To date, the most widely-used music networking platform is Craigslist. Each week over 10,000 posts are listed in the top 10 music cities in the US. Music tech startup Splice, a subscription service with similar demographics as JAM, features an audio sample marketplace and music production collaboration tool, which has helped Splice add one million users in one year.

Spotify’s recent acquisition of SoundBetter, a production marketplace boasting roughly 180K+ users and generating millions of dollars in monthly transactions, is complementary to JAM. The main difference is that JAM supports a more robust social platform with an On-Demand feature and management has an impressive reach within the music industry. This positions JAM to possibly top SoundBetter’s 180k users effortlessly in a short period of time, while likely becoming a future acquisition target.

Mr. Livadas concluded, “We’ve already amassed over 3,000 users organically to promote our proof of concept. Between our first-hand experience as creatives, the industry focus group research we’ve conducted, and our network of industry connections, we are confident that we can grow this first stage of the business model quite rapidly.”

For details regarding Project JAM’s listing on TruCrowd’s funding portal MusicFy, please visit www.jamcompass.com .

ABOUT MusicFy (A TruCrowd, Inc. Operated Equity Crowdfunding Portal)

MusicFy, an equity crowdfunding portal dedicated to music ventures, is owned and operated by TruCrowd, Inc. Operating under Reg. CF (Regulation Crowdfunding – Title III of the JOBS ACT), MusicFy connects musicians, music startups and other music related emerging businesses with non-accredited and accredited investors. Built on the belief that not all businesses and investors are alike, we pride ourselves on delivering a personalized and professional funding experience through an industry-leading technology.

A music specific funding portal has the benefit to create a diverse community of music investors and music professionals and the TruCrowd team powering MusicFy, consists of ordinary people with lots of passions and experiences… music being one of them.

ABOUT Project JAM, Inc (JAM)

Project JAM’s mission is simple: Justice for All Musicians. Project JAM wants to bring the community together and find justice not only for musicians but for the music yet to be made. Project JAM is an ecosystem catering to musicians, songwriters, producers, audio engineers, industry execs and fans. Project JAM is implementing a multi-platform (Artist to Songwriter/Producer and Artist to Industry) ecosystem to address these problems and give writers, artists and musicians opportunities to formalize the ways in which they are discovered, rated and hired by other musicians, record labels, producers and clients.

The JAM Ecosystem begins with Jam Compass, the central platform connecting music industry professionals, in order to collaborate and find real opportunities. Just open JAM Compass and find exactly what they’re looking for with an easy directed search. Users can search for musicians and industry professionals by instrument, genre, skill, and location. Pro features will include must-have industry tools for daily use such as split sheet integration, smart contract payment tools, instant gig opportunities, marketplace, professional listings, and more.

