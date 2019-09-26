Millicom to host event with Oxford Economics on the long-term macro-economic forecasts for Latin America

/EIN News/ -- Luxembourg, 26 September 2019 – Millicom, widely known as TIGO, its commercial brand, will be hosting a conference call with Oxford Economics, a leader in global forecasting, which has recently completed an in-depth study commissioned by Millicom on the macro-economic fundamentals of the Latin American markets where Millicom operates.



The conference call will be on October 2nd, 2019 at 16:00 (Stockholm) / 15:00 (London) / 10:00 (Miami).



The conference call will be webcast at www.millicom.com

Dial-in information:

Please dial in 5-10 minutes before the scheduled start time to register your attendance. Dial-in numbers for the call are as follows:

Sweden: +46 (0) 8 5069 2180 Luxembourg: +352 2786 0515

UK: +44 (0) 844 571 8892 US: +1 866 966 1396

The access code is: 1693516

Replay information:

A replay of the call will be available for 7 days from 2 October 2019 at:

UK: +44 (0) 333 300 9785 US: +1 (917) 677-7532

The access code is: 9380844

-END-

For further information, please contact

Press:

Vivian Kobeh, Corporate Communications Director

+1 786 628 5300

press@millicom.com











Investors:

Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations

+1 786 628 5270 investors@millicom.com







Sarah Inmon, Investor Relations Manager

+1-786-628-5303 investors@millicom.com

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of cable and mobile services dedicated to emerging markets in Latin America and Africa. Millicom sets the pace when it comes to providing high-speed broadband and innovation around The Digital Lifestyle services through its principal brand, TIGO. As of December 31st, 2018, Millicom operating subsidiaries and joint ventures employed more than 21,000 people and provided mobile services to approximately 50 million customers, with a cable footprint of more than 11 million homes passed. Founded in 1992, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Attachment



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.