NETA Announces Early Bird Registration Discount for PowerTest 2020 Conference in Chicago

PowerTest 2020 offers educational, networking, and promotional opportunities for electrical professionals

/EIN News/ -- PORTAGE, Mich., Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETA – the InterNational Electrical Testing Association – announces Early Bird Registration for PowerTest 2020 Conference to be held in Chicago, Illinois, February 24-28, 2020.



PowerTest 2020 offers a week of learning, networking, and exposure and is the premier electrical maintenance and safety conference for electrical professionals. From September 1 – December 31, 2019, NETA is offering a $100 discount on PowerTest 2020 registrations.

PowerTest 2020 provides:



Educational Opportunities – Learn about the latest developments from experienced electrical testing industry leaders. PowerTest offers five different paper tracks, 40+ sessions, and a full week of conference activities. Technical presentations, emerging technologies symposium, and other special sessions provide attendees an understanding of the newest industry challenges and solutions and can acquire NETA CTD Credits and CEUs.



– Learn about the latest developments from experienced electrical testing industry leaders. PowerTest offers five different paper tracks, 40+ sessions, and a full week of conference activities. Technical presentations, emerging technologies symposium, and other special sessions provide attendees an understanding of the newest industry challenges and solutions and can acquire NETA CTD Credits and CEUs. Networking Opportunities – Build relationships and establish valuable contacts at engaging PowerTest events with 500+ electrical testing industry leaders in attendance. At the Prohibition Party Pre-Conference Event, hospitality suites, and PowerBash Reception attendees can meet with industry key-players.





– Build relationships and establish valuable contacts at engaging PowerTest events with 500+ electrical testing industry leaders in attendance. At the Prohibition Party Pre-Conference Event, hospitality suites, and PowerBash Reception attendees can meet with industry key-players. Promotional Opportunities – Attract the attention of industry decision-makers with a brand sponsorship of PowerTest 2020. At the Trade Show, exhibitors will have an entire day to promote their products and services without any competing events or sessions. And new this year, PowerTest is offering lead capture technology, which makes lead generation more seamless than ever.



PowerTest is especially beneficial for field service technicians, inspectors, utility associates, project managers/developers, engineers, government personnel, reliability specialists, trainers, thermographers, and wind energy professionals.

Individuals can take advantage of Early Bird Registration discounts September 1 through December 31, 2019, at www. powertest .org . Please call 888.300.6382 (NETA) for additional information.

ABOUT NETA

NETA, the InterNational Electrical Testing Association, is an ANSI Accredited Standards Developing Organization that creates and maintains standards for electrical maintenance and acceptance testing for electrical power equipment and systems, as well as a standard that addresses the certification of electrical testing technicians. NETA is an association of leading electrical testing companies comprised of visionaries committed to advancing the industry standards for power system installation and maintenance to ensure the highest level of reliability and safety.

Contact: Laura McDonald

NETA —InterNational Electrical Testing Association

Telephone: 888.300.6382 (NETA)

lmcdonald@netaworld.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.