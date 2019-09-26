Nasdaq Welcomes Oportun Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: OPRT) to the Nasdaq Stock Market

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oportun Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: OPRT), a leading high-growth, mission-driven Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) providing inclusive, affordable financial services to underserved communities, and Nasdaq, are pleased to celebrate Oportun’s initial public offering (IPO) and inclusion on the Nasdaq Stock Market.



Oportun’s mission is to provide inclusive, affordable financial services that empower the estimated 100 million people in the United States who are shut out of the financial mainstream because they do not have a credit history or have limited credit history. Powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology, Oportun provides loans and supportive services to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals. Oportun designs its financial solutions to meet its customers’ needs in a transparent and affordable way that allows them to demonstrate their creditworthiness and establish the credit history they need to open the door to new opportunities.

“We’re proud to have built a mission-driven, rapidly-growing, and profitable company that is designed with our customers’ interests in mind,” said Raul Vazquez, chief executive officer for Oportun. “When our customers succeed in paying back their loans on time, we succeed as a business. Our proprietary credit platform allows us to provide loans to our hardworking customers at affordable rates. This approach has resulted in customers saving over $1.5 billion in fees and interest compared to alternative products available to them. We are excited to join the Nasdaq market and raise the capital necessary to extend our mission to millions more.”

“Oportun’s proprietary use of alternative data allows them to create a unique credit scoring model that enables the creation of a proprietary credit score for every customer they serve, including consumers without a traditional credit score,” said Jack Cassel, Vice President, New Listings & Capital Markets, Nasdaq. “They have built an inclusive, omnichannel platform based on transparency and superior customer service. We could not be more excited to welcome Oportun to the Nasdaq family of the world’s most innovative companies.”

The information contained above is provided for informational and educational purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice, either on behalf of a particular security or an overall investment strategy. Information about the company is provided by the company or comes from the company’s public filings and is not independently verified by Nasdaq. Neither Nasdaq nor any of its affiliates makes any recommendation to buy or sell any security or any representation about the financial condition of any company. Statements regarding Nasdaq-listed companies are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before investing. ADVICE FROM A SECURITIES PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries. Nasdaq is home to over 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $12 trillion. To learn more, visit business.nasdaq.com.



