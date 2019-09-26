ELEV8CON adds BBVA, Bumble Bee Foods, State Street, Ticketmaster to Lineup for Enterprise Blockchain and Digital Asset Conference

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CryptoCurrencyWire -- The stage is set for premier enterprise blockchain and digital asset conference, ELEV8CON, to return to Las Vegas for the third consecutive year. The three-day conference & expo taking place December 8-11, 2019 will provide attendees with a global perspective on enterprise blockchain, distributed data management, and digital assets.



ELEV8 has added industry luminaries from supply chain, financial services and entertainment; verticals which blockchain and distributed ledger technology are prone to disrupt and reinvent legacy business models.

The all-star speaking lineup includes:

Sandy Khaund, Vice President Blockchain Products at Ticketmaster

Rohan Handa, New Ventures at BBVA

Jason Kelley, General Manager, Blockchain Services at IBM

Andrew Romans, CEO & General Partner at 7BC.VC , General Partner at Rubicon Venture Capital & Author

, General Partner at Venture Capital & Author Nabil Malouli, VP, Global E-commerce for DHL

Phil Kelly, Executive Director, ConsenSys ,

, Scott Lundstrom, Group Vice President and General Manager of IDC Government and Health Insights at IDC Insights

Tony Costa, SVP & CIO at Bumble Bee Foods

Beralda (Ada) Kokoshi, Digital Product Development Lead & VP at State Street

Jorden Woods & Radhika Iyengar, Founding Partners of StarChain Ventures

Alex Mashinsky, Founder and CEO of Celsius Network

Dr. Merav Ozair, NYU Professor ; Founder and CEO of Digital Novelty

; Founder and CEO of Hrish Lotlikar, Co-Founder, SuperWorld

Ruben Merre, CEO, NGRAVE

Charles Manning, CEO of Kochava

Olga Mack, CEO of Parley Pro

Jason James, CIO of Net Health

View the full speaker lineup at https://www.elev8con.com/las-vegas-december-2019/

“The 2019 edition of ELEV8CON is showcasing the most robust examples of blockchain applications being used today. Our incredible speaker lineup with share best practices, lessons learned and how their organizations are realizing ROI with blockchain technology,” said Waco Hoover, Co-Founder, ELEV8.

Notable topics from this year’s conference agenda will include:

Rise of Digital Assets and Digital Money Supercharge your Blockchain Strategy What Blockchain Business Models are Working and Why? What are Stablecoins and who are they Relevant For? Securitization of Illiquid Assets

This year’s ELEV8CON will hold 800+ attendees, 100+ speakers and 30+ exhibitors over 4 days in Las Vegas, connecting attendees with blockchain technology industry thought leaders, innovators, and implementers of blockchain, distributed ledger technologies.

As a precursor to this year’s ELEV8CON, the ELEV8 team is holding another installment of their industry reception series, during Vegas Blockchain Week, October 26th. The event will feature two panel discussions, Catalyzing the Next Wave of Cross Border Payments and Cultivation of Cannabis on the Blockchain. Learn more about the event, and Vegas Blockchain Week here: https://www.elev8con.com/elev8-at-vegas-blockchain-week/

ELEV8CON’s 2019 research partner is IDC Insights, which offers industry-level research and solutions surrounding emerging technologies. With over 1,100 analysts worldwide and spanning 110 different countries, IDC offers a global perspective to IT professionals, business executives and investors.

ELEV8 has also partnered with CryptoCurrencyNewswire (CCW) as its official Newswire. CCW is a news and content distribution syndicate specializing in cryptocurrency. With access to over 5,000 news outlets, as well as social media influence and a wide range of writers and journalists, CCW can connect to a diverse set of audiences, including investors, industry specialists and consumers.

From now until October 31, ELEV8 is offering Early Bird Registration, a discounted price to access the full conference as well as the opening and closing reception. For more information on ticket prices, visit: https://www.elev8con.com/register-now/

About ELEV8

ELEV8’s vision is that blockchain, cryptocurrencies, digital assets, and new emerging technologies create a more interconnected economic global ecosystem, working to eliminate barriers to growth and creating increased value for stakeholders across all industries. ELEV8 is a platform for connecting corporate and enterprise thought leaders, innovators, and implementers of blockchain, distributed ledger technologies, and digital assets. View ELEV8’s research & industry content here: https://www.elev8con.com/industry-content/

ELEV8CON Partner Organizations

Sponsors: Appliqate - Tapjets

Research Parter: IDC Insights

Newswire Partner: CryptoCurrencyWire

Media Partners: Cointelegraph - Smartereum - Crypto PR Lab - Millenium Communications - Brave New Coin - ICO Holder - CoinPedia - Blokt - Light Node Media - Top Market Group - Coinstelegram - AMB Crypto - Bitnews Today

ELEV8 Contact:

Press and media inquiries: https://www.elev8con.com/press-inquiries/

Speaking Inquiries: https://www.elev8con.com/speaker-submission-form/

Exhibition or Sponsorship Opportunities: https://www.elev8con.com/contact-us/



Corporate Communications Contact:

CryptoCurrencyWire (CCW)

New York, New York

www.CryptoCurrencyWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@CryptoCurrencyWire.com



