Mountain America Credit Union and the Utah Jazz Launch “Pass it Along” Program for the 2019-2020 Season

SANDY, Utah, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union and the Utah Jazz are pleased to announce the continuation of "Pass It Along," a program that encourages fans to nominate local charities that are making a difference in the community.



From November 2019 through March 2020, one monthly winner will receive $5,000, with a total of $25,000 donated to five deserving organizations throughout Utah. Since 2013, Mountain America has donated more than $150,000 to local charitable organizations through the “Pass it Along” program. Recipients from the 2018-2019 Utah Jazz season include Big Brothers Big Sisters of Utah, Operation Underground Railroad, Continue Mission, A New Dawn, and Children’s Service Society of Utah.

“Mountain America is pleased to continue our support of local charities through the ‘Pass it Along’ program,” says Sterling Nielsen, president and chief executive officer at Mountain America Credit Union. “We encourage fans to nominate charitable organizations that are making a significant impact in their community.”

For more information or to nominate a deserving charity, visit utahjazz.com/passitalong.

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 850,000 members and $9 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union assists members on the right path to help them identify and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 95 branches across five states, thousands of shared-branching locations nationwide and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—safely guiding you forward along your financial journey. Learn more at macu.com.

About the Utah Jazz

Founded as the 18th member of the National Basketball Association (NBA) in 1974, and located in Salt Lake City since 1979, the Utah Jazz are committed to excellence as a team and in the community. On the court, the Jazz are the second-winningest team in the NBA over the last 30 years, having won nine division titles and two Western Conference championships along with 15 seasons of 50-plus wins, and are supported by one of the most passionate fan bases in all of sports. The Jazz are part of Larry H. Miller Sports & Entertainment that includes Megaplex Theatres, Vivint Smart Home Arena, The Zone Sports Network, NBA 2K Jazz Gaming, NBA G League Salt Lake City Stars, Tour of Utah professional cycling stage race and Triple-A Salt Lake Bees baseball.

Sterling Nielsen, president and CEO at Mountain America presenting Children's Service Society of Utah, the final 2018-2019 season "Pass it Along" recipient, with a $5,000 check at the March 16, 2019, Utah Jazz home game.



