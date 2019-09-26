African Development Bank to host first West Africa Fertilizer Financing Forum

What: West Africa Fertilizer Financing Forum

When: 30 September – 01 October 2019

Who: African Development Bank, Africa Fertilizer Financing Mechanism, West Africa Fertilizer Association

Location: Babacar N’Diaye Auditorium, African Development Bank Group Head Office, Abidjan Cote d’Ivoire

Time: 08.30 am (30 September)

Full programme is also attached

The African Development Bank (https://www.AfDB.org/), the Africa Fertilizer Financing Mechanism (AFFM) and the West Africa Fertilizer Association will hold the first West Africa Fertilizer Financing Forum from 30 Sept to 01 Oct 2019 at the Bank’s headquarters in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

As the right fertilization is essential to achieve food security and reduce hunger, the Forum aims to showcase enabling financing, especially to private sector players, and build strong links between them and lending schemes, to help increase access to affordable funding and improve farmers’ access to quality fertilizers.

The Forum, “Fostering Fertilizer Future” will discuss the financing needs of the fertilizer value chain and appropriate financing products. It will serve as a platform for the African Development Bank and the AFFM to present their products that support the industry, and to connect private sector dealers to the Bank and other regional financial institutions.

The event will bring together West African stakeholders in the fertilizer value chain, including regional policy makers; producers, importers, blenders and distributors representing the 42-member West Africa Fertilizer Association. Commercial banks, development finance bodies and private funds, as well as agriculture digitalization companies and related non-governmental development organizations, are also expected to attend.

Media are invited to attend this event. Lunch will be provided.

To confirm your attendance, please contact:

Aoudi Diallo Alkassoum, Media Relations a.a.diallo@afdb.org +225 20 26 3721

