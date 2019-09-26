EQUITY ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Premier, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of Premier, Inc. (“Premier” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: PINC) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.



On September 25, 2019, Spruce Point Capital Management, LLC (“Spruce Point”) issued a report about Premier stating that “due to a unique pre-IPO restructuring agreement, [Premier] is temporarily generating twice the earnings which its business model can sustain organically.” Noting that the contracts between Premier and its “member owner” hospitals were nearing expiration, Spruce Point asserted that “with most member owner equity now having vested, hospitals with expiring contracts are far less incented to remain with Premier at sub-market shareback rates” making them more likely to opt out rather than renew their contracts, which “would cause Premier to underperform FY22-23 consensus revenue by >26% and EBITDA by >50%.”

On this news, Premier’s stock price fell sharply to close at $30.75 per share on September 25, 2019. To obtain additional information, go to:

