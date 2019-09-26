Nonprofit NTI@Home Actively Placing 300 Persons with Disabilities in Work-at-Home Jobs within Pharma Conglomerate

Call Center Agent with an Abstract Biopharmaceutical Background

Nonprofit organization, NTI@Home, has partnered with a global biopharmaceutical company to hire 300 individuals for work at home call center jobs.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NTI@Home, a nonprofit organization, has partnered with a global biopharmaceutical company to hire 300 individuals for part-time and full-time work at home call center positions.

The pharmaceutical company came to NTI@Home to employ individuals with disabilities to fill an upcoming need to answer questions on a release of their latest cancer treatment drug. NTI@Home is also providing a complete solution including training, call monitoring, phone system, mentoring, management, IVR's and knowledge base leveraging natural language queries.

While seeking to deliver truly innovative and life-changing drugs for their patients, the focus of the pharmaceutical company is the discovery, development, and commercialization of products for the treatment of incurable conditions.

For more than 25 years, NTI@Home provided job training, mentoring, and placement services to individuals with disabilities to land full and part-time roles in positions such as customer service, call center, and IT help desk roles in a wide range of industries.

NTI@Home is recruiting for call center agents who will be the first point of contact for customers requesting information on the FDA approved cancer drug. Within the role, agents will be responsible for responding to routine incoming customer calls regarding the client's products in conformance with policy, procedures and service quality standards.

“Calls need to be handled quickly to ensure we can assist all customers in a timely manner,” said Michele Simone, NTI@Home’s Director of Client Services. “In addition, it is key to identify issues and patterns which might be indicative of larger problems and may need to be escalated to a subject matter expert.”

Call center agents will work between four to five hours a day for part-time positions and 35-40 hours a day for full-time positions between the hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Eastern Standard Time). The work will involve answering calls from patients, prescribers, and pharmacies across US states and territories. With a pay rate of $12.50 per hour, the positions are tentatively scheduled to start on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 and training will begin the week of Nov. 4, 2019.

Individuals with disabilities interested in the position can find out more information about NTI@Home's program and a link to register for the program can be found at http://disability.one/PharmaJobs.

NTI@Home (www.ntiathome.org) is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization that helps Americans with disabilities find employment opportunities with government agencies, Fortune 500, and large and small companies. Through NTI@Home, individuals on SSI, SSDI, or have a Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor are eligible for free job training, mentoring, and job placement.



