MIND ALGN Opens First TMS Therapy Center in Mid-Atlantic Using MeRT℠ to Treat Depression, Autism and PTSD

MIND ALGN is a healthcare company pioneering Magnetic e-Resonance Therapy (MeRT), a patented, non-invasive, non-pharmaceutical approach to neuromodulation leveraging FDA Cleared Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation to treat Depression, Autism & PTSD

Join MIND ALGN and Wave Neuroscience for a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony & Open House on October 16 from 2-4pm at 7920 Norfolk Avenue, Suite 1100, Bethesda, Maryland

BETHESDA, MARYLAND, USA, October 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- MIND ALGN , a healthcare company pioneering the use of Magnetic e-Resonance Therapy ( MeRT ℠), a patented, non-invasive, non-pharmaceutical approach to neuromodulation leveraging FDA Cleared Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) and individualized treatment plans to restore brain health, is pleased to announce the opening of its new DC area therapy center. MIND ALGN will celebrate bringing this life-changing treatment to the public with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Open House on Wednesday, October 16, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at 7920 Norfolk Avenue, Suite 1100, Bethesda, MD 20814. Among the distinguished guests will be Fred Walke, CEO of Wave Neuroscience , Dr. Erik Won, President of Wave Neuroscience, Dr. Alec Anders, MIND ALGN’s Medical Director, Mark G. Tornillo, Founder of MIND ALGN, as well as local city and state legislative officials.“MIND ALGN is the first and only MeRT treatment center in the mid-Atlantic. We are excited to increase awareness of neuromodulation and provide more individuals suffering from depression, anxiety, and other neurological issues with access to this potentially life-changing therapy,” said Mr. Tornillo.The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony will begin promptly at 4:15 p.m. Guests will have the opportunity to tour the facility and meet patients who’ve experienced extraordinary results from MeRT including Brandon Soleau, Special Ops Veteran and Executive Director of Wave Neuroscience. “I’m excited that Wave Neuroscience has partnered with MIND ALGN to finally bring MeRT to the east coast. In all my years of taking care of our veterans who have sacrificed so much, I’ve never seen a treatment that moves the needle on the invisible wounds of war like MeRT. Having MeRT in the DC area will help so many wounded, ill and injured veterans transitioning to the second phase of their lives,” said Soleau. There will be an informative presentation about the science behind TMS and MeRT followed by Q&A, networking and complimentary refreshments. All area mental healthcare providers, physicians, veterans, members of the press and the general public are encouraged to attend to learn more about this life-changing approach to effectively treating depression and other neurological issues.“We are honored to work with MIND ALGN as a best-in-class clinical partner. Through this collaboration we are excited to bring forward new neuromodulation technology to the DC Metro region and increase access to MeRT treatment in new communities,” said Dr. Won.MeRT is Wave Neuroscience’s patented approach to Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), a drug-free, non-invasive brain treatment therapy that has been used to treat depression and anxiety since 1985. MeRT involves using sequential functional brain scans to intelligently guide a treatment protocol delivered by an electro-magnet. This treatment is targeted to certain areas of the brain using low amplitude, non-invasive, magnetic pulses to stimulate or suppress out-of-sync neuronal activity in functional brain areas. The TMS neuromodulation equipment used in the MeRT approach has been cleared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder and may be used off label for other neurological issues. In addition to treating depression, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and autism, patients have experienced a variety of other benefits including:• Better Sleep• Decreased anxiety / more relaxed• Enhanced concentration and focus• Improved mental clarity and memory• Reduced pain• Improved mood• Increased stress toleranceFor more information about the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Open House on Wednesday, October 16, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at 7920 Norfolk Avenue, Suite 1100, Bethesda, MD 20814, contact Courtney Hejl at info@mindalgn.com.####About MIND ALGNMIND ALGN is a healthcare company pioneering the use of Magnetic e-Resonance Therapy (MeRT), a patented, non-invasive, non-pharmaceutical approach to neuromodulation leveraging FDA Cleared Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) and individualized treatment plans to restore brain health and function. MIND ALGN is an authorized licensee of the Wave Neuroscience’s patented MeRT technology approach to neuromodulation for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder and other neurological issues. The MeRT approach is unique as it provides therapy specifically tailored to meet the needs of the individual, resulting in a healthier, better functioning mind and a variety of other benefits including better sleep, decreased anxiety, enhanced concentration, improved mental clarity and memory, reduced pain, improved mood and increased stress tolerance.About WAVE NEUROSCIENCEWave Neuroscience is a leader in developing technology that improves brain function in clients who are healthy or suffer from neurological illness – we have commercialized a proprietary and clinically validated neurotherapeutic that can monitor and restore key aspects of neurological function correlated to cognitive health and performance optimization. Our goal is to benefit humankind by optimizing and empowering the mind.Contact MIND ALGNIf you would like additional information about MIND ALGN, visit mindalgn.com or contact us:MIND ALGN7920 Norfolk AvenueSuite 1100Bethesda, Maryland 20814Email: info@mindalgn.comOffice: 301-657-4567



