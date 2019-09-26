AACSED supports regional stability and Egypts Leadership rejecting interference in internal affairs of sovereign states

Arab African Council on Socioeconomic Development

AACSED supports stability in the region rejecting the interference in the internal affairs of sovereign states while fully supporting the Leadership of Egypt

AACSED supports stability and peace for the region and commends the Egyptian Leadership for a job well done” — Dr. Mohamed Zayed PhD - Chairman AACSED

HURGHADA, RED SEA, EGYPT, September 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Chairman of the Arab African Council on Socioeconomic Development (AACSED) Chairman - Dr. Mohamed Zayed stated today that "The AACSED supports stability in the region, rejecting the interference in the internal affairs of sovereign states while fully supporting the Leadership of Egypt".

Dr. Zayed Further Stated that "Current growth rates are very high (nearly as high as pre revolution levels) - Tens of Thousands of jobs have been created and dozens of vital infrastructure projects completed in record time, the leadership and the Government of Egypt and in Particular the Armed Forces have been a Vital element of this excellent economic turn around and stability"

"Today, the majority of the population feel that they have been rescued during the revolution by the current leadership and are thankful for for that. We are fortunate enough to have wise and effective leadership in Egypt and treasure the wisdom and guidance that have brought all of this about in a very short time"

"We look forward to a bright future for Egypt and the Region and hope that stability and prosperity will continue to be the hallmark of this new period".



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.