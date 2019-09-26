Amid an Ocean in Peril, Islands of Hope

Ted Waitt, founder and chairman of the Waitt Institute, speaks on behalf of the Blue Prosperity Coalition. Ted Waitt of the Waitt Institute and his Excellency, President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih of the Maldvies shake hands over a new agreement to protect 20% of the Maldives ocean waters. President David W. Panuelo of the Federated States of Micronesia and Ted Waitt meet at the UN Global Climate Summit

The Republic of the Maldives and the Federated States of Micronesia will build their blue economies while fully protecting a significant portion of their ocean.

You can’t protect the ocean without solving climate change and you can’t solve climate change without protecting the ocean.” — Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, President of the Maldives

NEW YORK, USA, September 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Maldives & Federated States of Micronesia step up and commit to protecting a combined 1,082,000 square kilometers of ocean waters.

The Blue Prosperity Coalition (BPC) commends the announcement of robust marine protection commitments by two island states as a major milestone in efforts to build ocean resilience in the face of mounting climate impacts.

The Republic of the Maldives and the Federated States of Micronesia have committed to sustainably build their ocean economies while fully protecting a significant portion of their ocean waters. Together, these new commitments from the islands amount to the potential protection of 1,082,000 km2 of the global oceans.

David W. Panuelo, President of the Federated States of Micronesia remarked, “We need to recognize that our islands are at risk, and if we do not act now, it will be too late. Our people rely on the ocean for their food, their jobs, and their wellbeing. I am confident that by partnering with the Blue Prosperity Coalition, my country can plan for the future in a way that not only considers the importance of a sustainable economy, but one that values and promotes our most important resource, our ocean.”

The announcements take immediate action upon the recommendations from alarming new findings by the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), released New York this week, on the rate and scale of ocean damage occurring under the climate crisis.

Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, President of the Maldives said: “You can’t protect the ocean without solving climate change and you can’t solve climate change without protecting the ocean. The findings of the latest IPCC report on the Ocean and Cryosphere are a clear wake-up call for all of us to do more to preserve ocean health. The IPCC report leaves us in no doubt that we are experiencing an ocean crisis and only robust measures will avert very serious consequences. 71% of Maldivians rely on the ocean for their primary source of income. It’s imperative that we protect the health of our oceans now and for the future, and we are excited to partner with the Blue Prosperity Coalition to make this commitment a reality.”

The IPCC’s Special Report on the Ocean and Cryosphere in a Changing Climate published on 25th September reveals the extent of the crisis facing humanity as the ocean and its services begin to show signs of collapse.

“We are at an important tipping point for our planet where we are aware of the problems, but we also know the solutions. Creating large networks of fully protected ocean areas will be a key part of mitigating the effects of climate change and securing a sustainable future of jobs and resources for these island states,” said Heather Zichal, Executive Director of the Blue Prosperity Coalition and former Climate Advisor for President Barack Obama.

The partnerships are the latest to be sealed under the Blue Prosperity Coalition, a network of global experts that offer world-class planning, legal, advocacy, strategy, and scientific expertise to help governments grow their ocean economies sustainably while supporting livelihoods as well as ecosystem health. The governments of Bermuda, the Azores, Barbuda and Curacao have undertaken similar commitments; though island nations such as these contribute far less to the global rise in greenhouse gasses, they are committed to leading the way towards solutions.

Heather Zichal, Director of the Blue Prosperity Coalition, discusses the IPCC report and announces agreements with both FSM and Maldives.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.