Dr. Pamela McCauley Announces “She Wins, We Win” Workshops for Women in STEM

Dr. Pamela McCauley, entrepreneur and engineer, is hosting an interactive corporate workshop designed to help recruit, retain, and advance women in STEM careers

ORLANDO, FL, USA, September 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Pamela McCauley, an internationally acclaimed keynote speaker, an award-winning educator, and an expert in biomechanics and ergonomics, has announced 2019 dates for her new “She Wins, We Win” workshop. A frequently published author, Dr. McCauley has long advocated for the advancement of women and minorities in STEM fields and has inspired audiences of a variety of sizes and backgrounds through her books, papers, and speaking engagements.

“She Wins, We Win” is an interactive workshop designed to help corporations find opportunities to recruit, retain, and advance outstanding women in STEM. In today’s innovation-driven economy, the loss of talented women in their fields is a human capital crisis. Improving the environment for women directly impacts a company’s innovation potential and financial status. This workshop focuses on the issues that cause more than 52% of women to leave their STEM fields mid-career, targeting implicit bias and organizational and cultural challenges while applying well-defined solutions.

“So many women are discouraged from pursuing their careers in STEM fields, even if the discouragement isn’t explicit,” said Dr. McCauley. “My own experiences as I pursued my degree opened my eyes to these challenges and prompted me to make a change in our global community. Through this workshop, I not only want to open more doors for women in STEM careers, but I also want to secure a lasting place for women in their places of business. Without women in STEM, the world loses out on huge potentials for innovation and financial success.”

Through this workshop, your team will develop the 5 core themes that can positively influence your company culture to position you to hire and retain more women.

Currently, there are 3 remaining “She Wins, We Win” workshop dates available for 2019. To book your corporation, call 407-567-2493, or email annette@transformingyourstemcareer.com.



