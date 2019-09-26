Auth0 Enables Rapid Implementation of 'Sign in with Apple' with Out-of-the-Box Integration

Sign in with Apple requirement for apps supporting third-party sign-in now effective

/EIN News/ -- BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auth0 , a global leader in Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS), today announced the general availability of its integration for Sign in with Apple, a feature enabling end users to log into apps with their Apple ID credentials. Sign in with Apple will be a requirement for any app that exclusively offers third-party or social login. With a simple toggle switch in the Auth0 dashboard, developers can immediately have support for both native and web-based flows, and future-proof their apps from third-party identity provider updates.



The enforcement of this requirement leaves developers with the task of integrating this feature into their apps when exclusively using social login, or risk rejection or removal of any apps that do not comply. In addition to enabling a frictionless sign-in experience with Touch ID and Face ID, Sign in with Apple also addresses a much larger issue of privacy concerns, as it will offer obfuscated email addresses wherever needed to prevent users’ personal emails from being shared.

After initially being announced at WWDC in June, Sign in with Apple was quickly launched as a beta integration by Auth0. Since then, Auth0 has launched native and web-based flows, and made further refinements to adhere to Apple’s guidelines, while continuing to provide developers with the ability for rapid integration. And with this integration comes the added login convenience and security to end users.

“There are an estimated 1.4 billion active Apple devices in existence, and even more billions of app logins that will need to adhere to the new Sign in with Apple requirement,” said Matias Woloski, CTO and co-founder of Auth0. “We constantly innovate with the developer in mind and wanted to alleviate the burden that many of them will feel with this requirement. The integration of Sign in with Apple reinforces our platform’s extensibility, and our mission to provide secure access to any application in one click or less.”

By offloading authentication to Auth0, developers can quickly bring their apps to compliance with Apple’s mandate, while also providing a frictionless experience for app entry. Additionally, native iOS, iPadOS, and MacOS applications can leverage Face ID or Touch ID eliminating the need for usernames/passwords altogether.

Please check out the Auth0 blog for the technical implementation of Sign in with Apple , and register for the upcoming Sign in with Apple webinar to hear from an Auth0 expert.

About Auth0

Auth0, a global leader in Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS), provides thousands of customers in every market sector with the only identity solution they need for their web, mobile, IoT, and internal applications. Its extensible platform seamlessly authenticates and secures more than 2.5 billion logins per month, making it loved by developers and trusted by global enterprises. The company’s U.S. headquarters in Bellevue, WA, and additional offices in Buenos Aires, London, Tokyo, and Sydney, support its global customers that are located in 70+ countries.

For more information, visit https://auth0.com or follow @auth0 on Twitter .

